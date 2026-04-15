Anne Hathaway’s top tip involving a clementine may still be the best celebrity advice of all time

Celebrity Anne Hathaway funny

Back in 2019, award winning actress Anne Hathaway shared an invaluable piece of advice with the audience of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. It wasn’t ‘Don’t rely on Ellen to protect you in the workplace’, sadly, but it was a really great tip all the same.

See for yourself.

Brilliant. We promise to follow her advice to the letter.

The Community Notes & Violations account recently shared the clip again, and tweeters were all over it.

1.

This is why Anne Hathaway is the best. pic.twitter.com/ziLdWIRJqS — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) March 27, 2026

2.

Anne Hathaway is perfect in every way. — Casey Ryback (@CaseyRyback00) March 29, 2026

3.

Yes that is pretty funny how people will believe someone of celebrity status as if they are some type of goddess — Blockchain Blain (@IHeartRatPoison) March 27, 2026

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This is where I've been going all wrong darnit https://t.co/jm5UiHPBmE — biological (@sharon_wisner) March 28, 2026

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🤣🤣🤣 — Lou Ann Obernesser (@LouAnnObie) March 28, 2026

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Watch til the end, you won’t be disappointed 😎🤣 https://t.co/S64xKRqiSw — Ariella Shalomit 🧡 (@IsraelIsReal613) March 28, 2026

8.

Great advice. 🤷‍♂️ — mikepsjd (@UofLHouse) March 28, 2026

9.

"I know so many who needs this lesson." https://t.co/bJF90CqgGH — Enigma 01: Chaos and Creation: Callisto Io (@Enigma01_Io) March 28, 2026

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Exhibit A on why Anne Hathaway is a true queen 👑🤣 https://t.co/WkygAves8J — Marc Valencerina (@dunforgiven) March 28, 2026

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i don't know who that is beside her but i wish they would just shut up — Fel Cher (@Fel_Cher_) March 28, 2026

12.

This is so awesome! Wait till the end https://t.co/iqBzHI92vM — Steve Huskey (@TalkNerdie2Me) March 29, 2026

Kieran definitely won’t be blindly obeying Ellen DeGeneres anytime soon.

I'm pro-anyone that makes that douche ellen look stupid — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) March 29, 2026

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Source Community Notes & Violations Image Screengrab