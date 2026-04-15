Celebrity Anne Hathaway funny

Anne Hathaway’s top tip involving a clementine may still be the best celebrity advice of all time

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2026

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Back in 2019, award winning actress Anne Hathaway shared an invaluable piece of advice with the audience of the Ellen DeGeneres Show. It wasn’t ‘Don’t rely on Ellen to protect you in the workplace’, sadly, but it was a really great tip all the same.

See for yourself.

@ellendegeneres @Anne Hathaway pranked me and my entire audience 😂🍊 #theellenshow #annehathaway #prank #throwback ♬ original sound – Ellen DeGeneres

Brilliant. We promise to follow her advice to the letter.

The Community Notes & Violations account recently shared the clip again, and tweeters were all over it.

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Kieran definitely won’t be blindly obeying Ellen DeGeneres anytime soon.

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Source Community Notes & Violations Image Screengrab