Saoirse Ronan silencing all the men on Graham Norton was one of our favourite TV moments of the year

Celebrity Graham Norton Saoirse Ronan

Not the first time we’ve featured a viral moment from The Graham Norton Show, but it might be the most memorable.

No review of the year would be complete without this moment actress Saoirse Ronan responded to a discussion on the show about self-defence, and the mirth fellow guest Eddie Redmayne prompted among the men on the show when he recalled being advised by a combat specialist to use his mobile phone as a weapon to jab an attacker in the neck.

And everything about it was simply perfect.

saoirse ronan gagging men we love to see it pic.twitter.com/Oyu5cdlPBq — scarlett (@rvdlovess) October 26, 2024

Standing ovation for Saoirse Ronan!

Just in case you don’t remember, or it’s the first time you’re seeing this, Redmayne was talking about his new role in the latest adaptation of Day of the Jackal, in case you were wondering and the other guests (you probably know already) were Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said in response.

1.

the silence after saoirse’s “that’s what girls have to think about all the time” oh you just know they all felt stupid after that pic.twitter.com/wTVyd6mAYJ — ana (@shivlestat) October 26, 2024

2.

this encapsulates men being ignorant of male privilege in a nutshell. the fact that these guys– nice guys, mind– are just so unaware is almost terrifying. thank goodness for saoirse though because we all need a bit more attention drawn to this https://t.co/2UxZ5388lh — val (she/her) | patterns in repeat out now! (@edithcrxwley) October 26, 2024

3.

4.

do men ever watch themselves in these interviews and see themselves interrupt and talk over woman and realize they need to change their behavior or do you think they don’t even notice Saoirse is fighting to get a word in https://t.co/l0Uhv2IGtz — peach (@Broogann_) October 26, 2024

5.

That is an awkward silence I’ve experienced several times around men. They think it’s killing the mood, but it’s really just forcing them to sit with reality after they make dumb fucking comments that show how oblivious they are. https://t.co/lW5EeeCNEo — Autumnal Pooja (@chandeclipse) October 27, 2024

6.

Me at family gatherings ruining everybody’s mood by saying something’ slightly feminist haha https://t.co/DfcK5Ed4nB — Linda ♡ (@louisismylyf) October 26, 2024

7.

i like this clip bc these two are arguably some of the least toxically masculine actors, who have shown real intention to make space for female voices in their careers, and yet they are men, so they will never live in a woman’s skin and truly understand the violence we live with https://t.co/OTIN4wkGab — leah (: (@leadiyon) October 26, 2024

8.