JD Vance excitedly unveiled a plan for ‘taking the country back’ and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Politics JD Vance middle east

The very first Vice President of the United States described the job as, “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.”

Here we are all these years later and JD Vance is doing his best to stay true to the role.

Vance spoke at a sparsely attended Turning Point USA event this week — you can hear the cavernous echoes throughout these clips — and he touched on a variety of topics.

To start with, he laid the foundation for what’s going on in American politics right now with this dandy admission.

JD Vance: “People don’t have any idea how bad the corruption is in Washington DC” pic.twitter.com/OM1cJ410Zl — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 14, 2026

No shit, Sherlock.

But Vance really made waves with a statement later in the talk. The VP was trying to assure Magas who have followed his party into the White House, and now straight down the toilet, that everything is great.

In doing so, he also promised, they just have to keep pushing a little harder in order to achieve their goal of taking the country back.

Vance: I recognize that a lot of young voters don’t love the policy that we have on the Middle East… Don’t get disengage because you disagree with the admin on one topic. Get more involved. That’s how we take the country back. pic.twitter.com/e5xtRkqO2k — Acyn (@Acyn) April 14, 2026

Vance seems confused. Republicans currently hold every majority across all branches of government and have a President who abuses his executive powers to make every major decision in their favor.

This led to so many questions on Twitter.

1.

“Take the country back” from who? https://t.co/Uz7cOUp0G8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2026

2.

YOU RUN THE COUNTRY WHO ARE YOU TAKING IT BACK FROM ??!?!?!?!??! pic.twitter.com/c2ue93rb2v — The Moon (@TheBigMoon67) April 14, 2026

3.

Take our country back from who? You morons control the White House, House of Representatives, United States Senate and the Supreme Court. All while having an overwhelming majority of media outlets spewing your nonsense. — J. Strand (@DJ_Ajaxx) April 14, 2026

4.

5.

“Sure, we broke every single promise and put Israel first but that’s just one issue!” pic.twitter.com/4LIh8waV7C — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) April 14, 2026

6.

I love that you have to take it back when you are running everything into the ground — DeepFrank (@FrankTankGaming) April 14, 2026

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