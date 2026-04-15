Politics JD Vance middle east

JD Vance excitedly unveiled a plan for ‘taking the country back’ and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Saul Hutson. Updated April 15th, 2026

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The very first Vice President of the United States described the job as, “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.”

Here we are all these years later and JD Vance is doing his best to stay true to the role.

Vance spoke at a sparsely attended Turning Point USA event this week — you can hear the cavernous echoes throughout these clips — and he touched on a variety of topics.

To start with, he laid the foundation for what’s going on in American politics right now with this dandy admission.

No shit, Sherlock.

But Vance really made waves with a statement later in the talk. The VP was trying to assure Magas who have followed his party into the White House, and now straight down the toilet, that everything is great.

In doing so, he also promised, they just have to keep pushing a little harder in order to achieve their goal of taking the country back.

Vance seems confused. Republicans currently hold every majority across all branches of government and have a President who abuses his executive powers to make every major decision in their favor.

This led to so many questions on Twitter.

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