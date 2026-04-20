Erika Kirk said America was so lucky it hadn’t ‘surrendered to third world criminals like Europe’ and was schooled so hard it’s embarrassing

US Erika Kirk

To the world of Erika Kirk, who basically hasn’t stopped speaking in public since her husband Charlie Kirk was horrifically shot dead at a campus tour event.

This time not very captivating Kirk was a Turning Point event full of Americans who like to describe themselves as Christian. And violence was on her mind, specifically all those ‘third world criminals’ who were turning the whole of Europe into a lawless continent.

Not like America, obviously, and it was all thanks to the big DJT. Of course it is!

ERIKA KIRK: “If you look around the world right now, Europe has surrendered itself to third world criminals — and under the Biden administration, we were on track for that for ourselves. But President Trump came in and course corrected.” pic.twitter.com/44pxXhq6JT — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Europe has significantly less violent crime than the United States. Large countries like Germany, Spain, and Italy have homicide rates only a little bit higher than Japan’s. This is a bizarre lie. https://t.co/oEliqJZepd — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) April 18, 2026

2.

Something ain’t right with this chick. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 18, 2026

3.

Her husband was shot dead in the US. https://t.co/Vrecy8L6vr — Lars Christensen (@MaMoMVPY) April 19, 2026

4.

5.

Wow. Now far right Erika Kirk is covering up for Donald Trump’s crime spree. That’ll never get you into Heaven, not even the far right evangelical kind. https://t.co/tZBSlQH9K6 — EU says Elon should not lie abt my blue check (@emptywheel) April 18, 2026

6.

Weird how a white kid from a conservative family killed her husband 🤔 Immigrants must be the problem — Dark Woke Mthrfckr (@zerodarkwokey) April 18, 2026

7.