US Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk said America was so lucky it hadn’t ‘surrendered to third world criminals like Europe’ and was schooled so hard it’s embarrassing

John Plunkett. Updated April 20th, 2026

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To the world of Erika Kirk, who basically hasn’t stopped speaking in public since her husband Charlie Kirk was horrifically shot dead at a campus tour event.

This time not very captivating Kirk was a Turning Point event full of Americans who like to describe themselves as Christian. And violence was on her mind, specifically all those ‘third world criminals’ who were turning the whole of Europe into a lawless continent.

Not like America, obviously, and it was all thanks to the big DJT. Of course it is!

And these people surely said it best.

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