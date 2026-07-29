We still think having a ‘beer dude’ instead of a flower girl is the best way to make a wedding truly memorable

Entertainment weddings

This time of year is wedding season for obvious reasons, and they must all blend into one for the people who work at them – photographers, caterers, even officiants.

Back in 2022, photographer Amy Booker shared this funny clip of a wedding that really managed to stand out from the crowd.

The flower dude handing out beer, or Brent Roland – as he’s also known – was a smash hit with TikTok users.

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This checks out.

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Source Amy Booker Image Screengrab