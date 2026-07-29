We still think having a ‘beer dude’ instead of a flower girl is the best way to make a wedding truly memorable
This time of year is wedding season for obvious reasons, and they must all blend into one for the people who work at them – photographers, caterers, even officiants.
Back in 2022, photographer Amy Booker shared this funny clip of a wedding that really managed to stand out from the crowd.
@amybookerphoto #weddingtiktok #weddingideas #wedding #weddingtok ♬ original sound – veggibeats
The flower dude handing out beer, or Brent Roland – as he’s also known – was a smash hit with TikTok users.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
This checks out.
READ MORE
How not to order a wedding cake
Source Amy Booker Image Screengrab