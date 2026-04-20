Kash Patel just announced he’s going to sue The Atlantic magazine for defamation and the internet already has its popcorn ready

Politics defamation kash patel the atlantic

The media and the Donald Trump Administration have a complicated relationship. Fox News, Newsmax, and Truth Social will have you believing that America is thriving like never before.

The news outlets that try to report the truth, however, paint a slightly different picture.

The political magazine, The Atlantic, published an article about FBI Director, Kash Patel, over the weekend. It detailed Patel’s erratic behavior, incompetence, and, above all, heavy drinking.

This guy?

Kash Patel drinks until he can see straight. pic.twitter.com/fGiniKTUkr — HP_ClipStorm (@HINDUSTAN_PLUSE) April 19, 2026

Couldn’t be.

Regardless, Patel was not happy about the article’s claims. So he went on Fox News to defend himself. During that defense, he threatened to sue the magazine for defamation.

BARTIROMO: So you’re gonna sue them? KASH PATEL: Absolutely. It’s coming tomorrow BARTIROMO: Tomorrow you will be dropping a lawsuit against The Atlantic? PATEL: Yes I will. For defamation pic.twitter.com/XnL91p15q1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2026

Now, all of this hinges on the reporting at The Atlantic. But knowing how this administration treats the truth, and knowing how one of the few respectable publishers left in the media world in 2026 treats reporting, it feels like this could go badly for Patel.

Whatever the truth, these replies surely thought so.

1.

Can’t wait for the discovery phase. https://t.co/WUFnxJ8e9f — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 19, 2026

2.

I suspect The Atlantic and their legal team thought through their reporting far more than Patel has thought through the ramifications of the discovery process in such a lawsuit. https://t.co/7YnnITqcuN — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) April 19, 2026

3.

A good rule of thumb is that the more someone threatens to sue you, the less likely they are to sue you. https://t.co/DyaVtUDOsw — Mike (not a) Rothschild (@rothschildmd) April 19, 2026

4.

this is the FBI director btw 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/eaccOzurvf — jen (@_jenkings) April 19, 2026

5.

He is doing this because it helps him pretend the stories are false and he knows no one will care 6 months from now when the case gets tossed out of court. https://t.co/mDu3KBk0ci — Dem Saints (@LDS_Dems) April 19, 2026

6.

Please do, Kash. We all want to see this court case, and your complete downfall. https://t.co/K23QfiTc22 — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) April 19, 2026

7.

I can’t wait to see this never happen https://t.co/xTee0Hbe2u — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) April 19, 2026

8.

Basically, this.

I can’t wait for discovery. 🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 19, 2026

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Source: Twitter @atrupar