Politics defamation kash patel the atlantic

Kash Patel just announced he’s going to sue The Atlantic magazine for defamation and the internet already has its popcorn ready

Saul Hutson. Updated April 20th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The media and the Donald Trump Administration have a complicated relationship. Fox News, Newsmax, and Truth Social will have you believing that America is thriving like never before.

The news outlets that try to report the truth, however, paint a slightly different picture.

The political magazine, The Atlantic, published an article about FBI Director, Kash Patel, over the weekend. It detailed Patel’s erratic behavior, incompetence, and, above all, heavy drinking.

This guy?

Couldn’t be.

Regardless, Patel was not happy about the article’s claims. So he went on Fox News to defend himself. During that defense, he threatened to sue the magazine for defamation.

Now, all of this hinges on the reporting at The Atlantic. But knowing how this administration treats the truth, and knowing how one of the few respectable publishers left in the media world in 2026 treats reporting, it feels like this could go badly for Patel.

Whatever the truth, these replies surely thought so.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Basically, this.

READ MORE
Trump wanted praise for being able to sign his own name, and Joe Rogan led the sycophantic applause – 17 scathing takedowns

Source: Twitter @atrupar