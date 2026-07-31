Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage is polling as the least popular of all the party leaders, and the internet loves that for him – 17 reactions of the purest schadenfreude

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 31st, 2026

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We cross now to the ever-present phenomenon of the political poll, where we find Nigel Farage kicking his expensive heels at the bottom.

The latest polls put the former MP for Clacton behind all other current party leaders – and a looooong way behind the prime minister, Andy Burnham.

While it’s almost a nailed-on result that Farage will be an MP again in two weeks, the resignation that pressed the pause button on parliamentary scrutiny of his financial dealings would seem to have backfired on at least one front – it has failed to change the narrative away from why he can’t get his story straight on the crypto billionaire’s £5 million gift.

The poll numbers won’t have gone down too well at Farage HQ, or in any of his five luxury homes, but they put a little song in the hearts of tweeters.

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