Nigel Farage is polling as the least popular of all the party leaders, and the internet loves that for him – 17 reactions of the purest schadenfreude

Politics nigel farage

We cross now to the ever-present phenomenon of the political poll, where we find Nigel Farage kicking his expensive heels at the bottom.

The latest polls put the former MP for Clacton behind all other current party leaders – and a looooong way behind the prime minister, Andy Burnham.

Latest leader approvals

🌹Burnham bumps up to +19, 8 higher than Keir’s high of 11.

🌳Badenoch down slightly to break even

🔶Davey drops back to -11

💚Polanski is at -24

➡️Farage drops to another low, by far his lowest since the election at -32. pic.twitter.com/FYLoxJr2dW — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) July 30, 2026

While it’s almost a nailed-on result that Farage will be an MP again in two weeks, the resignation that pressed the pause button on parliamentary scrutiny of his financial dealings would seem to have backfired on at least one front – it has failed to change the narrative away from why he can’t get his story straight on the crypto billionaire’s £5 million gift.

The poll numbers won’t have gone down too well at Farage HQ, or in any of his five luxury homes, but they put a little song in the hearts of tweeters.

1.

Looks like I'm becoming the least popular populist in history. pic.twitter.com/pnZhpr9uIL — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) July 30, 2026

2.

Farage is the least popular leader in the country.

Lowe is so irrelevant he doesn’t make it onto the list.

These bots need to do some serious botting to persuade the fuckwits that this isn’t the case. https://t.co/dvRaSoV35F — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) July 30, 2026

3.

Farage is tanking, by far his lowest since the election at -32!! Reform are a one man band, built around Farage's brand. I have a feeling Farage won't be hanging around with all the money scandals. Is this the end for Reform? https://t.co/UhyVYURmSW — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) July 30, 2026

4.

My early election sense is tingling. https://t.co/0jhSahVKdA — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) July 30, 2026

5.

The Burnham Bounce and the Farage Flounce. 😂 https://t.co/WfKEatpbu2 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 30, 2026

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Reports of the death of the two party system may have been greatly exaggerated. https://t.co/mwMMVe6rFb — Dr. Jane Clare Jones (@janeclarejones) July 30, 2026

7.

Outrage-baiting populism is sooo last season. Time for serious politics. https://t.co/AXVx1hA38y — Darren Johnson (@DarrenJohnson66) July 30, 2026

8.

Farage and Reform in real trouble. https://t.co/uVDjZhTb5G — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) July 30, 2026

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