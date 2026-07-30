People have been sharing the secret life hacks that they’d rather not tell anyone else – 17 useful tips best kept to yourself

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Websites and magazines love to share nifty little life hacks, those weird and wonderful tips which can sometimes be surprisingly effective.

Some life hacks though are far too bizarre to be shared with polite company. Thanks to the anonymous cesspit that is Reddit though, people were happy to respond to StaleFishsticks when they asked:

‘What’s your secret life hack that’s too embarrassing to share with others?’

Improve your life today with these odd replies…

1.

‘Anytime I complete a challenging task I say out loud to myself “Good job, buddy!” because my parents never did when I was a kid. ‘Yes I’m a 50 year old man. Yes it actually works. 🤣’

-ineverbot

2.

‘I bribe myself with a single gummy bear to do any chore – that same gummy bear has been sitting on the counter for three weeks.’

-Borninnorniron

3.

‘I wear headphones or earbuds so that people don’t talk to me. There’s nothing playing, I just don’t want to talk to people.’

-AdequateSteve

4.

‘When I’m in public and notice my nail has a rough edge that snags onto my tights I go to the bathroom and use the little cement space between tiles to file it back to smoothness again.’

-PiepersMetKerst

5.

‘I don’t do my laundry. I use some laundry app that picks it up and washes and folds it. It’s an expense I could cut, but I love it. Gives me my Sunday back and the family doesn’t need to know when they go out on Sundays, I also get to treat myself.’

-StreamEra

6.

‘I still use a hair dryer to warm up my socks before putting them on. Feels like a hug.’

-Ok_Paint_883

7.

‘When getting nervous about meeting new people or someone important, I just make myself think about things that’s relatable to them. Everybody poops. and everybody has things they’re working on. We’re all still just figuring life out.’

-Snoo_7967

8.

‘Don’t shave your uh, nether regions. Use an electric hair trimmer. Keeps things neat without razor burn or itchiness.’

-ClownfishSoup

9.