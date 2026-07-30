US Andrew tate

Andrew Tate’s claim to have received thousands of letters from the UK telling him he’s a hero smashed the World Chinny Reckon record by a mile – 18 funniest reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Another day, another unhinged claim from Andrew Tate, who insists he has no contact with the outside world from his secure unit in Miami. Try not to play that tiny violin too loud.

The manosphere influencer who is fighting against extradition to the UK on charges of rape, sexual assault, and possession of CSA images – all of which he denies – has now claimed to have received thousands of letters from UK devotees.

Here’s what he posted.

Thousands of letters received from the UK. They all say that we’re heroes, that everyone loves us, and that nobody in the UK believes the government. They’re also asking me why the U.S. is treating me this way. I wish I had an answer.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

He knows he didn’t get those letters. We know he didn’t get those letters. He knows we know he didn’t get those letters.

The pisstakes were visible all the way to Miami – though, perhaps not from his cell.

Let’s dive in.

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