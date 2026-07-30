Andrew Tate’s claim to have received thousands of letters from the UK telling him he’s a hero smashed the World Chinny Reckon record by a mile – 18 funniest reactions

US Andrew tate

Another day, another unhinged claim from Andrew Tate, who insists he has no contact with the outside world from his secure unit in Miami. Try not to play that tiny violin too loud.

The manosphere influencer who is fighting against extradition to the UK on charges of rape, sexual assault, and possession of CSA images – all of which he denies – has now claimed to have received thousands of letters from UK devotees.

Here’s what he posted.

He knows he didn’t get those letters. We know he didn’t get those letters. He knows we know he didn’t get those letters.

The pisstakes were visible all the way to Miami – though, perhaps not from his cell.

Let’s dive in.

1.

Thousands of handwritten physical letters sent internationally, all conveniently repeating your exact talking points word for word. Absolutely happened. pic.twitter.com/7xi8AfVPQ9 — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) July 30, 2026

2.

Evidently it's faster to send letters from the UK & have a U.S prison process them, than it is for an American to send a letter across town. https://t.co/nwj7HMTD0u — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) July 29, 2026

3.

When you have lived away from the UK to avoid prison for that long that you have forgotten that Royal Mail no longer functions, and there is fuck all chance of 1 letter being delivered in the last 10 days, let alone thousands. https://t.co/l2HkJY7Eyc — Hoss (@Hossylass) July 30, 2026

4.

Says the man complaining about having no contact with the outside world in solitary confinement.

🤣🤣👊🤣🤡 https://t.co/haxEnG5hGZ — munkeyboy (@munkeyboy51) July 29, 2026

5.

“Mum’s written me a letter” https://t.co/uCZfrDtJDP — Felix Unger 🇮🇱 (@Husker_Ju) July 29, 2026

6.

1. Nobody writes letters anymore 2. Royal mail doesnt move that fast. 3. You're in jail because you're facing 40+ counts of rape and human trafficking 4. You know damn well why you're there. 5. Keep whining, loser. https://t.co/djwkhCRetf — Peyton Sleigh (@PeytonSleigh) July 29, 2026

7.

You can't get thousands of letter from th UK in the time you have been in and that is not including the 2-4 days it takes for the prison to sort and check each piece of mail for contraband — Tracey Gallagher (@asmartbrunette1) July 29, 2026

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