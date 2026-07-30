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We’ve seen plenty of scary AI stuff but this ‘first assistant that actually gets you’ is totally off the scale terrifying

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2026

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Just when we’d stopped being terrified by AI for a moment or two along comes something called Orchid, which promotes itself as the ‘first assistant that actually gets you’.

If it’s not immediately apparent what they mean by that, they’ve made a helpful little video – AI, presumably – to explain all. And if it’s not the scariest thing you watch today then, well, we don’t want to see what else is on your watchlist.

The horror, the horror!

And we reckon these people nail it best.

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