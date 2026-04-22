Simply 27 hilarious times Scottish Twitter was on a whole different level to everyone else
There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else.
And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – here are 27 exhibits from its very top drawer.
1.’Harsh but fair’
2. ‘Not my King’
3. ‘Our Greatest Achievement’
4. ‘Yee haa’
5. ‘Can’t beat a father’s jokes’
6. ‘Bonjour madame’
7. ‘Words of wisdom’
8. ‘He was running out of patience’
9. ‘Straight into the vocab’