Twitter funny scotland

Simply 27 hilarious times Scottish Twitter was on a whole different level to everyone else

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else.

And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – here are 27 exhibits from its very top drawer.

1.’Harsh but fair’

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2. ‘Not my King’

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3. ‘Our Greatest Achievement’

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4. ‘Yee haa’

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5. ‘Can’t beat a father’s jokes’

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6. ‘Bonjour madame’

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7. ‘Words of wisdom’


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8. ‘He was running out of patience’


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9. ‘Straight into the vocab’

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