This MP channeled the spirit of Mrs Merton for this A++ takedown of Keir Starmer over Peter Mandelson and she totally nailed it

Politics Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson

It was another bruising day for PM – at the time of writing – Keir Starmer as the fallout from his appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US continues to mount.

And surely no-one put it better than Sorcha Eastwood, MP for the Alliance in Northern Ireland, who channeled the spirit of Mrs Merton and the late, great Caroline Aherne for this particular takedown of the prime minister.

Sorcha Eastwood with a Q for the PM “What was it about the twice disgraced paedophile adjacent self styled prince of darkness that you found so attractive to put into this job?” Starmer is the frontman for a faction Mandelson was a key part of, he wanted the job, so he got it pic.twitter.com/Yz1BNX7T3s — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 21, 2026

Totally nailed it!

1.

Absolutely brilliant. No beating about the bush, just straight up out with it. Everyone knew what Mandelson was like, he’d already had a previous. Why would the PM want anything to do with him — Lee Griffiths (@grifflee82) April 21, 2026

2.

A great question from this MP 👇 https://t.co/bMseLriIMd — Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) April 21, 2026

3.

She was really impressive. Excellent speaker without notes too. — Jane (@jane738) April 21, 2026

4.

Bang on. Why has the Labour Party been so enthralled by that character for all these years? Mandelson is the polar opposite of the political genius they’d have us believe he is. Top work Sorcha – maybe we’ll get an answer but I think we’ll need to wait a wee while for it. — James Munro (@JamesMunro5) April 21, 2026

5.

Not my MP, by My God this lady is on fire. Go @SorchaEastwood, so needing saying https://t.co/KfJNzdyJJA — Andy MacMillan 🇬🇧 (@macmillan_andy) April 22, 2026

6.

What a star. Can we have more mps in England like her please.

She has a spine 👏👏👏 — mitchbrooks (@spirited4ever) April 21, 2026

7.

Sorcha Eastwood was superb. — The world has gone mad (@SteveTa65152757) April 21, 2026

Source @SaulStaniforth