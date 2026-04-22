Politics Keir Starmer Peter Mandelson

This MP channeled the spirit of Mrs Merton for this A++ takedown of Keir Starmer over Peter Mandelson and she totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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It was another bruising day for PM – at the time of writing – Keir Starmer as the fallout from his appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US continues to mount.

And surely no-one put it better than Sorcha Eastwood, MP for the Alliance in Northern Ireland, who channeled the spirit of Mrs Merton and the late, great Caroline Aherne for this particular takedown of the prime minister.

Totally nailed it!

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Source @SaulStaniforth