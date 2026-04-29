The Greens’ Hannah Spencer said MPs shouldn’t be drinking on the job, and they are furious – 21 people who agree it’s time at the bar

Politics Hannah Spencer

Green MP Hannah Spencer was elected in February and has already shaken up the Houses of Parliament simply by being a female working-class ex-plumber.

But it’s her latest comments about MPs drinking before voting on important national matters has really put the cat amongst the pigeons…

"You can smell the alcohol when people are in between votes." Green MP Hannah Spencer tells us what Westminster is REALLY like. The full interview is live on YouTube, and as a podcast here: https://t.co/s4mKAc0xku pic.twitter.com/RcikszDxwQ — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 26, 2026

Given that being drunk at work is a sackable offence for the vast majority of people in the UK, you’d think her fellow politicians would agree that it’s a bit off for them, as public servants, to be allowed to do it. But, no, apparently they need special dispensation.

🚨Breaking news: MPs are human and sometimes have a drink. Classic clickbait farming 👎 MPs work long days for constituents, and yes, sometimes share a drink in the evening with colleagues. Last week I was scandalously spotted with… an alcohol-free pint or two between votes… https://t.co/WAGACUxPQN — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) April 26, 2026

Work long days, do they? Boo-bloody-hoo. To be clear, Spencer was talking about MPs drinking between votes on important things that effect us all, like state legislation, not having ‘a drink in the evening’.

And on top of that, there was, of course, the usual nonsense from Nigel Farage…

The Greens are happy to legalise heroin and crack, but now we learn they think an afternoon pint is a step too far. Make it make sense. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) April 26, 2026

For those who, like Farage, are hard of thinking, there is a vast difference between ‘decriminalise’ and ‘legalise’ but he already knows that. Green leader Zack Polanski weighed in…

And of course Farage misrepresents what Hannah is saying. "An afternoon pint" is different to drinking on a work day and then going to vote on decisions for millions of people. I'd explain this to him but he's been running away from a debate with me for months and months! https://t.co/2hQyixRz1a — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) April 26, 2026

And it turns out that Spencer has done the impossible and united an unprecedented three-quarters of the British public behind her, which must include a fair amount of Reform voters.

Turns out Hannah Spencer has the popular opinion on this one.. pic.twitter.com/t5jYBiMH6U — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 27, 2026

The most pushback was from MPs themselves, who seem a tad worried that their taxpayer subsidised booze is going to be taken away. The vast majority of their consituents, on the other hand, were completely behind Hannah…

1.

If you need a drink at work, during the day, just to get through the day, you need help E.g. ICGS reviewed 30 cases (2021–2022) where alcohol was a factor in inappropriate behaviour in Parliament e.g. shouting, harassment, intimidation in bars or after events Research shows… pic.twitter.com/QXU6K4aTAt — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 26, 2026

2.

There are just 27 bars and restaurants that serve taxpayer funded subsidised alcohol in the UK. Every single one is in Westminster and you can't visit them without an MP's pass. They are are partying like it is 1626. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) April 27, 2026

3.

A banker can’t drink on the job

A teacher can’t drink on the job

A doctor can’t drink on the job

A shopkeeper can’t drink on the job Why should MPs be able to drink and then vote on policies which impact us? — Barnet Bandit (@BarnetBandit) April 26, 2026

4.

Sorry. How are we letting Mp's get pissed before making a vote on decisions that impact our lives?

Would you accept a surgeon having a few bevvies before performing surgery?? https://t.co/o1pIwdOUmA — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) April 26, 2026

5.

This is why they don't want ordinary folk at Westminster. Send more. https://t.co/Um4zs7gD5W — Gilly 🖤 (@Gillian275Gm) April 27, 2026

6.

Hannah Spencer getting shit for highlighting how many MPs stink of beer is mental. Pilots can’t drink before a flight. Train drivers can’t drink before a shift. Surgeons can’t drink before they operate. Soldiers can’t drink before they’re handed a rifle. Bus drivers, paramedics,… https://t.co/G4Ljovo3t1 — Very Brexit Problems (@VeryBrexitProbs) April 26, 2026

7.

Stumbling into the division lobby reeking of booze isn't an afternoon pint. Hope that helps. — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) April 26, 2026

8.

What's wrong with a bus driver having a couple of pints on his lunch break? — Robert Venes (@rowsdowser) April 27, 2026

9.

love it when a leftwing person says something eminently reasonable and the entire british establishment descends upon the to say “YOU IDIOT, YOU MORON. THINGS CAN NEVER BE DIFFERENT OR BETTER THAN THEY ARE NOW, YOU UTTER FOOL.” https://t.co/Q4tYUWZKzs — becca (@kokorobitch) April 26, 2026

10.

Parliament isn’t structured like a workplace for proles (discipline, social regulation etc). It’s structured like a gentleman’s club for the landed gentry, which it was until relatively recently. One of the many ways in which Britain remains a basically pre-modern country. https://t.co/iwYDQ9eZR5 — Daniel Gerke (@drgerke1) April 26, 2026

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