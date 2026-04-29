Politics Hannah Spencer

The Greens’ Hannah Spencer said MPs shouldn’t be drinking on the job, and they are furious – 21 people who agree it’s time at the bar

Karen Dickinson. Updated April 29th, 2026

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Green MP Hannah Spencer was elected in February and has already shaken up the Houses of Parliament simply by being a female working-class ex-plumber.

But it’s her latest comments about MPs drinking before voting on important national matters has really put the cat amongst the pigeons…

Given that being drunk at work is a sackable offence for the vast majority of people in the UK, you’d think her fellow politicians would agree that it’s a bit off for them, as public servants, to be allowed to do it. But, no, apparently they need special dispensation.

Work long days, do they? Boo-bloody-hoo. To be clear, Spencer was talking about MPs drinking between votes on important things that effect us all, like state legislation, not having ‘a drink in the evening’.

And on top of that, there was, of course, the usual nonsense from Nigel Farage…

For those who, like Farage, are hard of thinking, there is a vast difference between ‘decriminalise’ and ‘legalise’ but he already knows that. Green leader Zack Polanski weighed in…

And it turns out that Spencer has done the impossible and united an unprecedented three-quarters of the British public behind her, which must include a fair amount of Reform voters.

The most pushback was from MPs themselves, who seem a tad worried that their taxpayer subsidised booze is going to be taken away. The vast majority of their consituents, on the other hand, were completely behind Hannah…

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