Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about Melania made the headlines, but his brutal roast of Stephen Miller was the real peak of his monologue

Entertainment jimmy kimmel Stephen miller

Having apparently forgotten their utter devotion to free speech, the Maga cultists are up in arms, calling for the metaphorical head of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made about Melania, a couple of days before the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

The First Lady, herself, posted this.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

In case you’d missed it, here’s the joke in question.

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fake White House Correspondents Dinner speech, saying "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow." pic.twitter.com/o4a59eYnZl — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 26, 2026

However, a short sequence about the Rasputin-like Stephen Miller was a much better burn.

Jimmy Kimmel on Stephen Miller: “He’s so racist the reason he went bald is because his hair was black.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/eMXkkULFPM — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 27, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel: “Stephen Miller is so racist. The reason he went bald is because his hair was black.” pic.twitter.com/XseKyxDv5w — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 27, 2026

We wouldn’t normally advocate bald-shaming, but context is everything.

The swipe at Miller was such a brutal on-target hit, that even some viewers who don’t normally like him gave a grudging nod.

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It's funny because it's true. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 27, 2026

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This whole bit deserves an Emmy—for the content, Jimmy’s delivery, and the masterful editing! Bravo!! 👏 — Shubham Sharma | AI & Tech (@editxshub) April 28, 2026

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He locks in when its time to talk about the 47 administration — Jay Isaiah (@_Jaydatguy_) April 27, 2026

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This is a really good joke https://t.co/a12T0Sn35l — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) April 27, 2026

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Good thing he is cool with it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nKsUyi2cj4 — Penelope (@ThePenelopeHere) April 27, 2026

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Right I’m like I didn’t know your game sir like I thought you were a boring late night host like the rest but guess not — 🇵🇸J🅰️ydosMcGee🇵🇸 (@JaydosMcgee) April 27, 2026

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WAIT. LMAO. Thats the first funny joke Ive ever heard Kimmel say https://t.co/5IpBxD2y3d — g. (@GeauxGabrielle) April 27, 2026

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Damn Jimmy.

I didn’t know you had that venom in you. https://t.co/DQvFontgyN pic.twitter.com/MjUCLQo8Lk — legal_party (Legal) (@PartyLegal) April 27, 2026

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The way the right wing melts down over comedians making jokes now is a level of snowflake we’ve never seen https://t.co/arfucX8hBj — Generic Dem Fan 🦅🇺🇸 (@RationalWins) April 27, 2026

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Gah damn that was actually funny af 😭 https://t.co/hwpbpVi0uT — 🐈‍⬛ TaQuiel 🐈‍⬛ (@noivadd) April 28, 2026

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Fantastic 1-2-3 punch. I would’ve ended with the hair, but definitely a great clip — j 👆🏼🌵🦅 (@rsbyjck) April 27, 2026

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Oh my god these were actually good. — OurLeftFoot (@thefluidsociali) April 27, 2026

The hypocrisy is off the charts.

Republicans say they are for free speech and then they demand Jimmy Kimmel get fired for telling jokes. Republicans are full of steamy horse shit. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) April 28, 2026

You can watch the full alternative White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue here.

READ MORE

Melania Trump took aim at Jimmy Kimmel after he dared make a joke about her and it was a glorious self-own – 17 people who came clutching receipts

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab