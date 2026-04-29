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Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about Melania made the headlines, but his brutal roast of Stephen Miller was the real peak of his monologue

Poke Reporter. Updated April 29th, 2026

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Having apparently forgotten their utter devotion to free speech, the Maga cultists are up in arms, calling for the metaphorical head of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made about Melania, a couple of days before the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

The First Lady, herself, posted this.

In case you’d missed it, here’s the joke in question.

However, a short sequence about the Rasputin-like Stephen Miller was a much better burn.

We wouldn’t normally advocate bald-shaming, but context is everything.

The swipe at Miller was such a brutal on-target hit, that even some viewers who don’t normally like him gave a grudging nod.

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The hypocrisy is off the charts.

You can watch the full alternative White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue here.

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Melania Trump took aim at Jimmy Kimmel after he dared make a joke about her and it was a glorious self-own – 17 people who came clutching receipts

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