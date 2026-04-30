Donald Trump confused Ukraine with Iran, if you were wondering whether President Peace Prize should have the nuclear codes

US donald trump

It must be hard to keep track when you’ve ended eight to ten wars and can’t understand why the Nobel committee hasn’t been battering down your door to give you a Peace Prize for each one.

To add to the confusion, you might theoretically have started a war yourself, without thinking through the consequences, and vastly scaled back the aid you’re sending to another country, which just happens to be the victim of an invasion by a country under the control of a man you call a friend.

Poor Trump. It’s no wonder he gets a little mixed up at times – like when he’s in the middle of a lie about Iran, but he accidentally says “Ukraine”.

President Trump appears to mix up countries here “I think Ukraine—militarily, they’re defeated. They had 159 ships. Every ship is underwater. Every one of their planes has been shot down.” pic.twitter.com/qtJFX5q534 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

Coming just two weeks after this Truth Social post, it would be quite the concidence if Ukraine had 159 ships at the bottom of the sea.

Laser-focused as ever. Inevitably, eyebrows – and questions – were raised.

1.

In an ideal world, the commander in chief of the most powerful military on th planet knows the difference between Iran and Ukraine. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 29, 2026

2.

In five years, when all the truths come out, people will not be able to believe the ineptitude of this man https://t.co/oFIH9koVqi — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 30, 2026

3.

Not “appears.” He 💯 confused Ukraine with Iran. He’s not all there. Not even close. https://t.co/WYMMDndimu — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 29, 2026

4.

5.

He wants Ukraine defeated so I understand how he could conflate the two. https://t.co/FKyO8Ns0ae — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 29, 2026

6.

Joe Biden said Hezbollah instead of Hamas and then quickly corrected himself and that was blaring front page headlines about his senility. This shit is every day now. https://t.co/Qm0F0eD4Rf — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) April 29, 2026

7.

8.

Shocker. He's usually very articulate and well spoken — Banner of Truth (@bannerOfTroot) April 29, 2026

9.

Dementia J. Trump’s rotted brain mixes up Iran and Ukraine. 🤤 https://t.co/ALMMW81Qo5 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) April 29, 2026

10.

He is the National Security Threat! https://t.co/ou86zKktha — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) April 29, 2026

11.

Trump is conflating Ukraine and Iran as an enemy—after talking to Putin. He is a demented, malfunctioning Manchurian Candidate. https://t.co/iSRjuPXYMl — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) April 29, 2026

12.

We Have Always Been At War With Ukraine https://t.co/C1ctzchC4M — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 29, 2026

13.

Who can blame him? Ukraine. Iran. Both have two syllables. Both have an R in them. https://t.co/IanuGcTcP3 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 29, 2026

14.

15.

Um. This doesn’t reflect well on his analysis of the Iran war. https://t.co/gAJKO5SnYA — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 29, 2026

Ask Fox News.

Why isn’t Trump’s cognitive health (or lack thereof) a top story at every media outlet? https://t.co/tgc9NWGa0o — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 30, 2026

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Donald Trump was asked when his war on Iran will be over and his answer was a glorious self-own for the history books

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab