US donald trump

Donald Trump confused Ukraine with Iran, if you were wondering whether President Peace Prize should have the nuclear codes

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2026

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It must be hard to keep track when you’ve ended eight to ten wars and can’t understand why the Nobel committee hasn’t been battering down your door to give you a Peace Prize for each one.

To add to the confusion, you might theoretically have started a war yourself, without thinking through the consequences, and vastly scaled back the aid you’re sending to another country, which just happens to be the victim of an invasion by a country under the control of a man you call a friend.

Poor Trump. It’s no wonder he gets a little mixed up at times – like when he’s in the middle of a lie about Iran, but he accidentally says “Ukraine”.

Coming just two weeks after this Truth Social post, it would be quite the concidence if Ukraine had 159 ships at the bottom of the sea.

Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, “fast attack ships,” because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea. It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED! Thank you for your attention to this matter

Laser-focused as ever. Inevitably, eyebrows – and questions – were raised.

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Ask Fox News.

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Donald Trump was asked when his war on Iran will be over and his answer was a glorious self-own for the history books

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab