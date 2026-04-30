Politics Ngel Farage

Nigel Farage was given £5 million by Reform’s Thai-based crypto billionaire donor ‘for security’ just before he decided to stand for parliament – 27 extra-large servings of chinny reckon

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 30th, 2026

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An investigation by the Guardian has revealed that Nigel Farage was given £5 million by the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit, just weeks before he announced his intention to stand for parliament.

The Conservative Party has referred Farage’s donation to the parliamentary standards watchdog, which in January ruled the Clacton MP to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times over £380,000 in undeclared earnings from his side jobs.

He claims the money was a personal gift to him to fund security, but as a newly elected member of parliament, he should have declared any donations made within the previous 12 months – which he did not do.

The suggestion that the money was for security raises another issue – whether it should have been declared as an election expense.

In support of his statement that he needed £5 million for security, Farage reports that his home was ‘fire-bombed’ in 2025, when an incendiary device was pushed through the letter box.

It wasn’t clear which of his four houses he was referring to, or whether he meant the Clacton property, which he claimed he’d bought, then said his girlfriend had bought.

Nor did Farage explain why the millions of pounds he’d received the previous year hadn’t been enough to make that particular home secure from someone walking up to it with what was almost certainly a firework, and shoving it through the letter box.

Having been warned of the Guardian’s exposé, Farage and Harborne’s legal teams stalled its release long enough to get their story into the Telegraph.

We should celebrate British entrepreneurs who have done well, give money to charity and want the best for our country. Christopher Harborne has told his story to @Telegraph for the first time.

The article is behind a paywall.

Nigel Farage strenuously denies having promised the billionaire donor anything in return for the £5 million, or the £12 million he’s donated to Reform UK, or the £10 million he donated to the Brexit Party.

His denials caused an outbreak of chinny reckon online.

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