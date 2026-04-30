Nigel Farage was given £5 million by Reform’s Thai-based crypto billionaire donor ‘for security’ just before he decided to stand for parliament – 27 extra-large servings of chinny reckon

Politics Ngel Farage

An investigation by the Guardian has revealed that Nigel Farage was given £5 million by the crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit, just weeks before he announced his intention to stand for parliament.

EXCL: Nigel Farage was given an undisclosed £5m by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand in general election @Annaisaac reveals https://t.co/p3REx60Wj7 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 29, 2026

The Conservative Party has referred Farage’s donation to the parliamentary standards watchdog, which in January ruled the Clacton MP to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct 17 times over £380,000 in undeclared earnings from his side jobs.

Tories refer Farage to parliamentary watchdog over seven-figure gift from British businessman based in Thailand 🔗 https://t.co/rBuQ2whItN — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 29, 2026

He claims the money was a personal gift to him to fund security, but as a newly elected member of parliament, he should have declared any donations made within the previous 12 months – which he did not do.

Nigel Farage has been referred to the Standards Commissioner after @Annaisaac revealed that he received a £5million gift from cypto billionaire Christopher Harborne before he was elected in 2024 Farage said that he used the money to fund his private security. But the Commons… — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) April 29, 2026

The suggestion that the money was for security raises another issue – whether it should have been declared as an election expense.

New: Farage’s attempt to get ahead of £5m gift story only raises more questions https://t.co/6waC3bMU68 — Anna Isaac (@Annaisaac) April 29, 2026

In support of his statement that he needed £5 million for security, Farage reports that his home was ‘fire-bombed’ in 2025, when an incendiary device was pushed through the letter box.

Early last year but mentions it a week before the elections for the 'poor me' vote……… wonder if it was his home or his girlfriends? Nigel Farage reveals home was firebombed after device 'pushed through letterbox' https://t.co/BopKMIY5UB — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) April 29, 2026

It wasn’t clear which of his four houses he was referring to, or whether he meant the Clacton property, which he claimed he’d bought, then said his girlfriend had bought.

Nor did Farage explain why the millions of pounds he’d received the previous year hadn’t been enough to make that particular home secure from someone walking up to it with what was almost certainly a firework, and shoving it through the letter box.

Having been warned of the Guardian’s exposé, Farage and Harborne’s legal teams stalled its release long enough to get their story into the Telegraph.

The article is behind a paywall.

Nigel Farage strenuously denies having promised the billionaire donor anything in return for the £5 million, or the £12 million he’s donated to Reform UK, or the £10 million he donated to the Brexit Party.

His denials caused an outbreak of chinny reckon online.

1.

"Dear Diary,

Today everyone found out that the reason I became an MP was that a crypto billionaire in Thailand paid me £5million to do it" pic.twitter.com/rlzUNDifjb — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 29, 2026

2.

This is huge https://t.co/JxWFCJNHl8 — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) April 29, 2026

3.

“I took £5 million from a Thai-based billionaire just a few months before I became an MP. I then told my constituents that no-one owned me and my loyalty would be them.” pic.twitter.com/fbgejWHV7E — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) April 29, 2026

4.

5.

The reason he became an MP is because someone paid him to do so. https://t.co/tfJi2rJkyq — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 29, 2026

6.

“That Nigel Farage works tirelessly for the people of Clacton. What did I say Roy?”

“You said he’s a grifting bastard who works for a Thai based billionaire crypto currency investor.” https://t.co/JsN6KRTZhz pic.twitter.com/kL4VaPeZhK — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) April 29, 2026

7.

And what finally convinced you to stand in Clacton Nigel… https://t.co/nyPtusfnvu pic.twitter.com/weZgkG1y2z — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) April 29, 2026

8.

What could be more patriotic than someone who lives in Thailand trying to influence UK politics by buying politicians whose only interest is self enrichment? pic.twitter.com/CGZPIMgir7 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) April 29, 2026

9.

This will be leading every news bulletin & on the front pages of all newspapers tomorrow..,yes…yes??? https://t.co/Kmqe0wKypf — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) April 29, 2026

10.

“Look! Over there! Christopher Harborne, billionaire based in Thailand. He bought me for £5 billion. Tell him that you’re available for a bargain £5,000.” pic.twitter.com/inYwOED4LC — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) April 29, 2026

11.

12.

What can the billionaire who has everything buy for £5m?https://t.co/jSflAFCRZB — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) April 29, 2026

13.

Crypto billionaire hands you £5m to just before you run for MP. Then, after becoming an MP, you start promising laws to boost crypto. What a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/RMu9mWuihW — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) April 29, 2026

14.