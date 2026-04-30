‘What minor things anger you far more than they should?’ – 23 irrational but intensely felt annoyances

Life r/AskUK

A brief glance at the news will tell you that there are plenty of things in the world worth getting cross about, and yet somehow it’s the little ones that really tip people over the edge.

AskUK subreddit user Bjc93Bjc has identified the irrationality of getting deeply niggled by tiny things and yet can’t help it, as this post showed…

What minor things annoy/anger you far more than they should? For me it has to be electrical salt and pepper mills. Absolutely angers me beyond belief. Just feels completely unnecessary. Don’t get me wrong, for people with arthritis, grip issues or disabilities, I completely understand it and it’s a great thing for them. However, for the average Joe, what’s more satisfying than cracking salt and pepper yourself manually? I keep seeing them more and more in cooking videos, whether that’s on YouTube, Reels or TV and, yes, it boils my piss.

And it turns out that getting absolutely furious about petty things is very normal, as the replies showed…

1.

‘Things on packaging that don’t peel properly. Like when the tag snaps on the seal on the milk. Or when you’re trying to peel the film off a ready meal and it won’t budge. Or when it disintegrates when you peel it back for the half way stir.’

–Wolf-Dagger

2.

‘Changing the fitted sheet by myself. Clothing items that won’t stay on the bastard hangers.’

–StardewObsessive

3.

‘I get annoyed with the little tab to unroll the aluminium foil. I’m extremely careful every time, but invariably I’ll tear the bastard and waste some. My wife gets annoyed when a tin doesn’t have a ring pull.’

–irishstreams

4.

‘The sound of bathroom light pull switches. CLU CLU CLUNKK. In my parents house i shared a wall with the bathroom and I would hear that shit constantly. My brother would pull it like he was trying to pull the ceiling down and it was so fucking loud

I haven’t lived with my parents in years and the sound still sends me into a fit of rage.’

–Mysterious_County154

5.

‘That heart shape thing people do with their hands.’

–einstein425277

6.

‘…and the fact that most people are so lazy that they just make a ball shape.’

–SnooHamsters7166

7.

‘People typing on their phones with the keypad noise on….and before anyone says anything, I disabled mine!’

–noodlepringle83

8.

‘”Dogs welcome… well-behaved humans tolerated” signs. They are, if you’re really in the mood to be generous, mildly amusing the first time. Not the two hundredth.’

–WorcsBloke

9.

‘People leaving their engines running and/or their hands free kits plugged in while they’re parked two wheels up on the pavement so everyone walking past gets squashed, poisoned and subjected to their inane conversation.’

–Ok-Handle-6663

10.

‘Microwaves that continue to beep until you remove the food. Shut up I heard you the first time. I’ll get my food when I feel like it.’

–Lower_Canary5713

11.

‘This might be too big or too common for what you’re asking but other people in supermarkets. More so since the lockdowns. Nobody seems to have a clue – dawdling taking up full aisles with trolleys or standing in front of shelves doing absolutely nothing. Also standing too close in the queue. I saw a man a few weeks ago in a queue standing less than a foot behind the person paying. It didn’t just mildly annoy me it made me want to be genuinely violent.

In most situations i’m easygoing almost to a fault but I can’t go to supermarkets when I know they’ll be busy anymore because one person’s behaviour can ruin my entire day.’

–JakeCMMA

12.

‘People at the petrol station forming one singular queue behind one singular pump and blocking access to all the other unused pumps.’

–BeanOnAJourney