Kash Patel boasted how long he’s been investigating James Comey’s Insta post but it wasn’t the win he thought it was – 17 shell-shocked comebacks

Politics FBI james comey kash patel

Kash Patel has had an eventful couple of weeks.

First, The Atlantic dropped a damning expose on how inept Patel is, including multiple insider accounts of his lust for drinking.

Then Patel went on the offensive and decided to sue the magazine for $250 million.

What does this have to do with addressing the biggest cases the FBI is investigating? Absolutely nothing.

So it was great news to see Patel get back to work. The head of the FBI recently wrapped up an exhaustive 11 month investigation.

Here he is breaking down the details.

FBI Director Kash Patel explains how the criminal investigation into James Comey’s seashell post wasn’t a simple one: This has been a case that’s been investigated over the past 9, 10, 11 months. These cases take time. Our investigators work methodically pic.twitter.com/QEJ4GnwnEK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2026

The good people of Twitter have lost their patience with Patel and it shows based on these replies to his update.

1.

AM I TO UNDERSTAND….THAT *FEDERAL* AGENTS ….HAVE BEEN INVESTIGATING AN *INSTAGRAM* *PICTURE* OF *SEASHELLS* FOR *NINE* TO *ELEVEN* GODDAMNED MONTHS?!? https://t.co/zuSwhiJXGs — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) April 29, 2026

2.

11 months of investigating and building a case that will get laughed out of court because they don’t understand how the first amendment works… 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) April 29, 2026

3.

9-11 months of hard work by the FBI to determine if the seashells were a threat against the president. What an elite, efficient agency it is under Kash. https://t.co/ArKvjkaXjy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2026

4.

his hairstyle reminds me of an endangered turtle known for breathing out of its genitals pic.twitter.com/jXMiVSQOWb — derek guy (@dieworkwear) April 28, 2026

5.

The FBI put more energy into investigating James Comey’s seashells than into finding Nancy Guthrie’s mother. — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 28, 2026

6.

Ok, you’re investigating a picture of shells. You’ve been at it for six months. Talk to me about month seven of this investigation. You wake up and you go where? https://t.co/3s3apQhg9u — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) April 28, 2026

7.

Look, they had to track down who sold Comey the seashells by the seashore. This takes time. Soon, Sally will be indicted, too, as an accomplice. This is called justice. https://t.co/SPAbkY7JYM — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) April 28, 2026

8.