Politics FBI james comey kash patel

Kash Patel boasted how long he’s been investigating James Comey’s Insta post but it wasn’t the win he thought it was – 17 shell-shocked comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated April 29th, 2026

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Kash Patel has had an eventful couple of weeks.

First, The Atlantic dropped a damning expose on how inept Patel is, including multiple insider accounts of his lust for drinking.

Then Patel went on the offensive and decided to sue the magazine for $250 million.

What does this have to do with addressing the biggest cases the FBI is investigating? Absolutely nothing.

So it was great news to see Patel get back to work. The head of the FBI recently wrapped up an exhaustive 11 month investigation.

Here he is breaking down the details.

The good people of Twitter have lost their patience with Patel and it shows based on these replies to his update.

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