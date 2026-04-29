King Charles had a salutary lesson for Donald Trump over Nato and Ukraine and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of

US donald trump King Charles NATO

Like us, you probably can’t believe we’ve written quite so much about King Charles’ speech to congress on his state visit to Donald Trump. But it was full of so much good stuff we just can’t help it.

And of all the A++ moments they didn’t come any better than this, a salutary lesson from the monarch to Donald Trump over Nato and Ukraine and it’s the sort of statesmanship the American president can only dream of.

standing ovation after King Charles sings the praises of NATO and says “that same unyielding resolve is needed for the defense of Ukraine” pic.twitter.com/Uj2BBRzp7n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2026

Apparently it was the one bit of the speech Trump’s lickspittle-in-chief chose not to applaud, which only makes us like it even more.

And these people said it best.

1.

LOOK AT VANCE TWITCHING BEHIND HIM. This is a masterclass from the King. https://t.co/MArVrROZfA — ⸆⸉ (@redelitist) April 28, 2026

2.

Notice how JD Vance refused to clap? It's incredibly disturbing how much hatred he has for Ukraine and Zelensky. pic.twitter.com/KP02w10ehh — Fiber Optic Centrist 🌐 (@accnt_gov) April 28, 2026

3.

A major fuck you from the king of England to @realDonaldTrump LOVE IT https://t.co/K8VaXveIcC — Amy Aiello Lofgren (@azsweetheart013) April 28, 2026

4.

Oh, perfect, King Charles had to school Speaker Johnson and his orange puppet master, Trump, on what real alliances look like. “Remember when NATO had our back after 9/11? Yeah, how about returning the favor for Ukraine instead of simping for Putin?” That standing ovation must’ve… — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) April 28, 2026

5.

Love how Republicans are standing and clapping knowing they’re being called out. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2026

6.

that slimy little couchfucker we have as VP didnt clap, even while fucking *mike johnson* did. we can never let him be president https://t.co/BM3eOZcifw — (@clusterbitch_) April 28, 2026

7.

Now THAT’S what leadership sounds like. NATO, strong, united, not the weak, confused chaos we’ve seen elsewhere. King Charles gets it—resolve, strength, backing Ukraine, not waffling and whispering to dictators. Very classy, very firm, very winning energy. People respect that. — Liberal Donald J. Trump (parody) (@NotDonTrmp) April 28, 2026

8.

Now that was a Speech and a total FU to Trump. — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 28, 2026

9.

The old geezer brings shame to republicans for not supporting Ukraine — Гіль (@i_gil_) April 28, 2026

10.

King Charles forced JD Vance to sit in the cuck chair and just take it like a good little boy while he praised Ukraine. Fucking ICONIC. https://t.co/yy0j3ylbfM — MarinStrade (@MarinStrade) April 28, 2026

11.

Hats off. King Charles is a true supporter of Ukraine. In your face @VP https://t.co/orKkqC0olg — Frau NAFO (@MrsPatmore2022) April 28, 2026

12.

Strong, true and necessary. This is what our president/wanna be king SHOULD sound like with regard to NATO and Ukraine. https://t.co/hXuQG2MTfZ — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) April 28, 2026

13.

the world sees how embarrassing america has become that king charles of England has to shame america into reminding who they are the world is laughing at the american right wing

this doesn’t help america be great when it being shamed — Jordan Heinz (@JordanHeinz) April 28, 2026

14.

Thank you King Charles. You are an exceptional orator today, stating the truth with the explicit words others from USA’s own Congress members are too weak to utter, or fight to support. — Deborah (@obsessivelyMe) April 28, 2026

To conclude, in the unlikely event this is our last King Charles post today …

https://x.com/chrisshipitv/status/2049231533555245503?s=20

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King Charles turned his speech into a roast with a history joke about Donald Trump’s remodelling of the East Wing – 15 virtual rounds of applause

Source @atrupar