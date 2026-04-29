US donald trump King Charles NATO

King Charles had a salutary lesson for Donald Trump over Nato and Ukraine and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of

John Plunkett. Updated April 29th, 2026

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Like us, you probably can’t believe we’ve written quite so much about King Charles’ speech to congress on his state visit to Donald Trump. But it was full of so much good stuff we just can’t help it.

And of all the A++ moments they didn’t come any better than this, a salutary lesson from the monarch to Donald Trump over Nato and Ukraine and it’s the sort of statesmanship the American president can only dream of.

Apparently it was the one bit of the speech Trump’s lickspittle-in-chief chose not to applaud, which only makes us like it even more.

And these people said it best.

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To conclude, in the unlikely event this is our last King Charles post today …

https://x.com/chrisshipitv/status/2049231533555245503?s=20

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King Charles turned his speech into a roast with a history joke about Donald Trump’s remodelling of the East Wing – 15 virtual rounds of applause

Source @atrupar