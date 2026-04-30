Everyone enjoyed the A++ takedown of this woman who complained that people’s bad English was an utter turn-off for her
Been a while since we did a ‘comeback of the week’ but if we did then it would surely be this.
It’s a winning response to this woman who complained about how people’s bad English was such a turn-off for her.
The exchange went viral after it was shared by @onetruechap over on Twitter.
Boom.
she got schooled instead 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iZX1dDzppM
— Alté of Lasgidi 🪖 (@onetruechap) April 29, 2026
she’s a huge turn off for herself then 🤷🏽♂️
— Alté of Lasgidi 🪖 (@onetruechap) April 29, 2026
Got a taste of her own medicine 😂 pic.twitter.com/xklsgQY7a5
— Chi-nuachibe π (@Bullpicoin) April 29, 2026
Schooled her through and through 🤣
— 😍Realest 😍 (@freshonly_) April 29, 2026
she has to learn 😂
— Alté of Lasgidi 🪖 (@onetruechap) April 29, 2026
Source @onetruechap