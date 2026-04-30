Life language sex

Everyone enjoyed the A++ takedown of this woman who complained that people’s bad English was an utter turn-off for her

Poke Reporter. Updated April 30th, 2026

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Been a while since we did a ‘comeback of the week’ but if we did then it would surely be this.

It’s a winning response to this woman who complained about how people’s bad English was such a turn-off for her.

The exchange went viral after it was shared by @onetruechap over on Twitter.

Boom.

Source @onetruechap