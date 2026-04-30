Everyone enjoyed the A++ takedown of this woman who complained that people’s bad English was an utter turn-off for her

Life language sex

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Been a while since we did a ‘comeback of the week’ but if we did then it would surely be this.

It’s a winning response to this woman who complained about how people’s bad English was such a turn-off for her.

The exchange went viral after it was shared by @onetruechap over on Twitter.

Boom.

she got schooled instead 😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iZX1dDzppM — Alté of Lasgidi 🪖 (@onetruechap) April 29, 2026

she’s a huge turn off for herself then 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Alté of Lasgidi 🪖 (@onetruechap) April 29, 2026

Got a taste of her own medicine 😂 pic.twitter.com/xklsgQY7a5 — Chi-nuachibe π (@Bullpicoin) April 29, 2026

Schooled her through and through 🤣 — 😍Realest 😍 (@freshonly_) April 29, 2026

she has to learn 😂 — Alté of Lasgidi 🪖 (@onetruechap) April 29, 2026

Source @onetruechap