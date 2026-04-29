Donald Trump rigidly stuck to the script for once to welcome King Charles and it was an even greater insight into the man’s ‘intellect’ than usual

Politics donald trump speech

Awww. Look at big boy Donald Trump trying to impress the adults in attendance.

King Charles visited the White House and Trump busted out the thesaurus and had someone else write a speech for him with a lot of big words.

Donald was all dressed up and ready to show off for his new friends from across the pond. Only one problem. He can barely read. He also didn’t understand any of the words he was reading.

Listen to this wooden inflection.

in the history of speeches that have been read right off a sheet of paper, nobody has a read a speech off a sheet of paper harder than what Trump is doing right now pic.twitter.com/uXrVBIfaGw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2026

For an audience used to hearing Trump drone on for hours about whatever stream of consciousness is floating through that big orange head of his, this was clearly a departure from the status quo.

Who knew it could get worse?

Here are the best reactions to the President’s attempt at putting together a coherent thought.

1.

I’m beginning to wonder if maybe English isn’t his first language either. https://t.co/qMQbjBYkXG — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 28, 2026

2.

Trump’s speechwriter is deliberately embarrassing him by sneaking in words with two or more syllables. — Crik (@dootledot) April 28, 2026

3.

I’ve also never seen a better “wtf am I doing here” face in my life 😂 pic.twitter.com/3zGgCZ1O1z — Eh, what’s up Doc  (@rabbitSZN2) April 28, 2026

4.

He’s really struggling through it https://t.co/kg728VzWaH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 28, 2026

5.

This sounds like a kid trying to read their speech in class. This is probably why he almost always goes off script. Better to sound like a fool on your own terms, I guess. — Jake Cobb (@jakecobb) April 28, 2026

6.

Wow. Is this what they mean when they say 5th grade reading level? Or is it 3rd grade? https://t.co/RMz3Af6hfg — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 28, 2026

7.

It’s so easy to tell when he’s reading something he would never say on his own. https://t.co/MjxlFMz9Lm — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 28, 2026

8.

Trump’s reading “Anglo-Saxon courage” off the page like the syllables are fighting back. Racism really does sound less majestic when the narrator can barely survive the sentence. — Frank C (@FrankC164) April 28, 2026

9.

He reads like a first grader. — Robert J Ellingsworth 🆓 (@BY1959) April 28, 2026

10.

Primary school teacher: Donald, why don’t you come up and read your homework to the rest of the class. Donald: https://t.co/l5EhjxXTkM — Henry’s Ghost (@strikersback) April 28, 2026

11.

We could get him a reading tutor if we still had a Department of Education. https://t.co/kBFfP6NAPG — Nioshii @Nartist (@Nartist) April 28, 2026

12.

Donald Trump himself says that he doesn’t read. It clearly shows. https://t.co/9xEz6Is9wJ — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) April 28, 2026

13.

What’s even more telling, is if anyone asked him what it was he said while he was reading, he’d have no freaking idea. He’s reading words without any comprehension of what it says. — KaReN. (@njsnow713) April 28, 2026

14.

Wow. Didn’t think it was possible to read off a piece of paper worse than Melania. — GeeJ…… (@JonesJones40) April 28, 2026

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King Charles had a salutary lesson for Donald Trump over Nato and Ukraine and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of

Source: Twitter @atrupar