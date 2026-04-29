Politics donald trump speech

Donald Trump rigidly stuck to the script for once to welcome King Charles and it was an even greater insight into the man’s ‘intellect’ than usual

Saul Hutson. Updated April 29th, 2026

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Awww. Look at big boy Donald Trump trying to impress the adults in attendance.

King Charles visited the White House and Trump busted out the thesaurus and had someone else write a speech for him with a lot of big words.

Donald was all dressed up and ready to show off for his new friends from across the pond. Only one problem. He can barely read. He also didn’t understand any of the words he was reading.

Listen to this wooden inflection.

For an audience used to hearing Trump drone on for hours about whatever stream of consciousness is floating through that big orange head of his, this was clearly a departure from the status quo.

Who knew it could get worse?

Here are the best reactions to the President’s attempt at putting together a coherent thought.

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King Charles had a salutary lesson for Donald Trump over Nato and Ukraine and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream of

Source: Twitter @atrupar