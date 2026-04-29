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People have been sharing their favourite film gags over on Twitter and these 17 A++ nominations will have you rolling in the aisles

Saul Hutson. Updated April 29th, 2026

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There’s nothing better than a good belly laugh from a movie scene that catches you off guard.

But the true all-time greatest funny scenes remain funny forever, even after you’ve seen them 100s of times.

Twitter user @TheCinesthetic was in the mood for some humor when they prompted their followers to dig into the comedy Hall of Fame for their favorite gut-busting scenes.

The results were hilarious. Take a look.

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