People have been sharing their favourite film gags over on Twitter and these 17 A++ nominations will have you rolling in the aisles

Politics comedy movies twitter

There’s nothing better than a good belly laugh from a movie scene that catches you off guard.

But the true all-time greatest funny scenes remain funny forever, even after you’ve seen them 100s of times.

Twitter user @TheCinesthetic was in the mood for some humor when they prompted their followers to dig into the comedy Hall of Fame for their favorite gut-busting scenes.

What’s a gag in movies that never fails to get a chuckle from you? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 22, 2026

The results were hilarious. Take a look.

1.

2.

It’s just a flesh wound

I’ve had worse pic.twitter.com/1p39hv6QgT — JJ Keno (@jjkeno0000) April 22, 2026

3.

This bit from Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the funniest visual gags in cinema history. pic.twitter.com/hzdVyvwJdx https://t.co/P6ceyFf38y — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 23, 2026

4.

The fence gag in the Cornetto Trilogy is one of Edgar Wright’s finest running jokes. pic.twitter.com/yXu5iaqmKl https://t.co/P6ceyFfAY6 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 23, 2026

5.

this scene from Scott Pilgrim vs The World pic.twitter.com/zbWPXJTPrA https://t.co/P6ceyFfAY6 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 23, 2026

6.

7.

That Lancelot charge in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), the same long shot repeating over and over until he just suddenly appears right in front of them… the timing on that gag is perfect. pic.twitter.com/WTRDaaA6gd https://t.co/P6ceyFfAY6 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 23, 2026

8.