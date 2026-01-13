A man criticised this mum for her choice of swimwear at a water park and of all the A++ responses this one beat all-comers

US Parenthood takedowns women

Never let it be said that America isn’t the land of the free.

Well, except you’re not free to say what you want. Or drive where you want. Or wear what you want, apparently, after the video of this mum at a waterpark went viral, wildly viral.

It was posted by ‘observational journalist’ @Emilio2763 – as opposed to ‘non-observational journalists’ premsably – who took issue with the mum’s choice of swimwear.

Imagine Wearing This to a Kids Water Park… pic.twitter.com/YKbUoESbWT — (@Emilio2763) January 11, 2026

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

What's wrong with this? She is wearing a bathing suit? — TheMrsJayVegas‍MJV✋️ (@MrsJayVegas246) January 11, 2026

So let me get this right, incels… You're allowed to use AI to put women in bikinis against their will, but they're not allowed to decide to wear them themselves? Sounds like you just want to control what women wear, and when they wear it. https://t.co/iLSWjfbsgn — The Stoic Sailor (@TheStoicSailor) January 11, 2026

She looks amazing, it’s a bathing suit. If you can’t stop staring at her, that’s a you problem. Teach children that bodies are completely natural and they should be proud of them. It’s an arse, nothing more. https://t.co/4A6BtqBJ7a — Ginger Tucci (@Ginger_Tucci) January 11, 2026

What should she wear A track suit? pic.twitter.com/UrJA5xEueM — Jxcob (@jxcbzs) January 11, 2026

Im gonna be honest: she could have pasties on and a postage stamp covering her cooter and my kids wouldn’t notice, swimwear dress codes are mostly enforced by women that don’t want to get mogged on this hard by another mom. https://t.co/A4UGHtXlfI — Slumdog_Chillionaire (@SlumRNA_Dog) January 11, 2026

So moms aren’t allowed to be attractive? — Skeets (1%) (@SkeetsANC) January 11, 2026

It’s just a swimsuit at a pool. That’s not what endangers kids. it’s weird that you’re suggesting that tiny kids and babies would have sexual thoughts toward her https://t.co/QLROgjC0yu — Dino Mommy, Ph.D. (@ReysukaXO) January 12, 2026

… but no-one said it better than this person.

You best believe I’m wearing whatever tf I want if I look this good after childbirth https://t.co/6zwW4xlWdZ — alicakes (@aliiicakes_11) January 11, 2026

BOOM!

Imagine wearing a swimsuit.. to a waterpark? lol — Dezmaize (@DezmaizeSoulist) January 11, 2026

Best believe! Btw. That mom rocks. Not cuz what she's wearing, but doing cool things that will increase her child's joy without doing them harm. — Rogan001.1208✝️‍⚧️Ally. Paradox, but true. (@1208Rogan001) January 12, 2026

I agree! — alicakes (@aliiicakes_11) January 12, 2026

Not everyone agreed.

That’s so disgusting and disrespectful. — Mendy (@justbeingmendy) January 11, 2026

But …

Disrespectful to who?! The baby? — alicakes (@aliiicakes_11) January 12, 2026

