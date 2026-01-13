US Parenthood takedowns women

A man criticised this mum for her choice of swimwear at a water park and of all the A++ responses this one beat all-comers

Poke Reporter. Updated January 13th, 2026

Never let it be said that America isn’t the land of the free.

Well, except you’re not free to say what you want. Or drive where you want. Or wear what you want, apparently, after the video of this mum at a waterpark went viral, wildly viral.

It was posted by ‘observational journalist’ @Emilio2763 – as opposed to ‘non-observational journalists’ premsably – who took issue with the mum’s choice of swimwear.

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… but no-one said it better than this person.

BOOM!

Not everyone agreed.

But …

Source @Emilio2763