Maga cultists paid $600 million in deposits for a gold ‘Trump Phone’ that’s unlikely ever to exist… or be refunded – 17 of the least surprised reactions of all time

US donald trump

Cast your mind back to June 2025, when the Trump family announced plans to launch its own phone service provider, complete with a gold mobile handset – a snip at $499.

"Now we're doing Trump Mobile. And Trump mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones" — Eric Trump announces the new Trump phone pic.twitter.com/PtFOblfLcu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

Confidence in the venture was not exactly high at the time – with good reason, given the grifter’s business history.

Trump Vodka. Trump University. Trump Airlines. Trump: The Game. Trump Ice. Trump Mortgage. Trump Casinos. Trump Magazine. I think we know how Trump Mobile is going to go. pic.twitter.com/3CFChqzSQj — Evan (@daviddunn177) June 16, 2025

In news that will surprise only those who were gullible enough to hand over their cash, it’s looking highly unlikely to happen. Oh, and there’s probably not going to be a refund.

Trump took $59 million from 590,000 Americans for a phone that may never exist. Then quietly updated the terms: “No guarantee a phone will be produced or sold.” The crypto coin. The sneakers. The Bible. The gold card. The ballroom. The phone. Every single time the same… pic.twitter.com/3dSyEZ5fcw — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 10, 2026

On June 16th, 2025 Trump announced a new "Trump Phone" available for preorder. $100 preorder towards a $500 phone. To date, he's received 590,000+ preorders, taking in an estimated $59 million in sales. Last month in April, Trump updated the Preorder terms stating there is "No… — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) May 8, 2026

Perhaps they should just write ‘Haha, suckers!’ on the Moon, next time they send a crew up there. Tweeters were exactly as scathing as you’d expect.

1.

I can’t believe Joe Biden scammed all those people with the Trump phone. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 9, 2026

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They are here for you https://t.co/jFhPmEUUWa — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 9, 2026

3.

Got mine the other day. The reception is a little weak. pic.twitter.com/P7fP6hbmQx — PhilJay (@prain67) May 9, 2026

4.

So, the Trumpers who signed up for the $500 Trump phone YEARS ago and have still not received them just got an email saying they will NEVER receive them and…..wait for it…..wait for it…… Trump's keeping their deposit. 🤣😂🤣 Art of the grift. — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) May 8, 2026

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560,000 MAGAs paid for the concept of a gold Trump phone lol. pic.twitter.com/oSCgZ7a1Rk — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) May 10, 2026

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It’s mindboggling… pic.twitter.com/U1agZvp73H — — • C H E E K Y • — (@andreagail_k) May 10, 2026

7.

We have not reached a Trump grift bottom yet. https://t.co/Txb9NcyyR7 — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) May 10, 2026

8.

Trump Supporters Complain About Not Receiving Illustrious Gold Trump Phones After Paying $100 Deposits Hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters paid $100 deposits for the Illustrious Gold Trump phone, also referred to as T1 or Trump Mobile, but have not received the devices… pic.twitter.com/SxvCMQ8coL — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 7, 2026

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