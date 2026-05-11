US donald trump

Maga cultists paid $600 million in deposits for a gold ‘Trump Phone’ that’s unlikely ever to exist… or be refunded – 17 of the least surprised reactions of all time

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2026

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Cast your mind back to June 2025, when the Trump family announced plans to launch its own phone service provider, complete with a gold mobile handset – a snip at $499.

Confidence in the venture was not exactly high at the time – with good reason, given the grifter’s business history.

In news that will surprise only those who were gullible enough to hand over their cash, it’s looking highly unlikely to happen. Oh, and there’s probably not going to be a refund.

Perhaps they should just write ‘Haha, suckers!’ on the Moon, next time they send a crew up there. Tweeters were exactly as scathing as you’d expect.

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