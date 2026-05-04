Social Media language susie dent

Susie Dent asked her followers for ‘things you wish there was a word for’ – 17 top-drawer replies

David Harris. Updated May 4th, 2026

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Everyone’s favourite lexicographer and etymologist, Susie Dent, has been lighting up Twitter again after asking her followers for examples of things for which there are no words. The doyen of Countdown‘s Dictionary Corner phrased the question like this…

The entertaining and often hilarious answers came flooding in. We’ve chosen 17 of the best.

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