US donald trump The White House

Donald Trump claimed he donates his presidential salary to ‘White House preservation’, and it was a self-own visible from the pile of rubble that used to be the East Wing

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2026

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At the weekend, Donald Trump somehow found a sliver of free time between golf rounds, ending wars, and proving he can identify a squirrel, a giraffe, or a lion, to give an interview to investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

They discussed the most recent alleged assassination attempt, the Iran War, US energy, the approaching mid-terms, and Venezuela, amongst other things. Attkisson also asked Trump about his claim that he donates his entire presidential salary.

SHARYL ATTKISSON: Do you still donate your salary, and if so, who’s it going to?

DONALD TRUMP: I do. Much of it goes to the White House preservation, you know, fix things up. You might have seen the path outside. Did you see it?

SHARYL ATTKISSON: I know about it. I have not personally walked on it.

Marcia Brady from the Brady Bunch says 'Sure, Jan' in a sceptical way.

In 2020, the House Ways and Means Committee gained a court order to access Trump’s 2015 to 2020 tax returns, which appeared not to include the donation of his salary, but the returns weren’t itemised, and didn’t prove anything one way or another.

Levels of scepticism were way off the charts.

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We’ll let this be the final word.

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab