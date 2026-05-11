Donald Trump claimed he donates his presidential salary to ‘White House preservation’, and it was a self-own visible from the pile of rubble that used to be the East Wing

US donald trump The White House

At the weekend, Donald Trump somehow found a sliver of free time between golf rounds, ending wars, and proving he can identify a squirrel, a giraffe, or a lion, to give an interview to investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson.

They discussed the most recent alleged assassination attempt, the Iran War, US energy, the approaching mid-terms, and Venezuela, amongst other things. Attkisson also asked Trump about his claim that he donates his entire presidential salary.

ATTKISSON: Do you still donate your salary, and if so who is it going to? TRUMP: I do. Much of it goes to White House preservation. pic.twitter.com/JhAhAsWtwJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2026

SHARYL ATTKISSON: Do you still donate your salary, and if so, who’s it going to? DONALD TRUMP: I do. Much of it goes to the White House preservation, you know, fix things up. You might have seen the path outside. Did you see it? SHARYL ATTKISSON: I know about it. I have not personally walked on it.

In 2020, the House Ways and Means Committee gained a court order to access Trump’s 2015 to 2020 tax returns, which appeared not to include the donation of his salary, but the returns weren’t itemised, and didn’t prove anything one way or another.

Levels of scepticism were way off the charts.

1.

He’s currently trying to get $1B from all of us for his stupid fucking ballroom. But sure, this. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 10, 2026

2.

While bleeding taxpayers dry for all his golf trips. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 10, 2026

3.

So basically himself? Man you MAGAs are idiots! — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 10, 2026

4.

What House preservation? Does that mean tacky plastic wall appliqués covered in gold paint? https://t.co/2QP0C3zM8X — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 10, 2026

5.

$300 million is what this thing has cost us just playing golf. That's around 750 years of his salary. https://t.co/8aL9TwJNZz — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) May 10, 2026

6.

Hahahaha 😂😂😂😂 Now we know where all the gold came from. I bet he takes it all with him when he leaves. *if he leaves https://t.co/20y57EilbX — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) May 10, 2026

7.

If i made $3.5 billions since January 2025, I would also donate my government paid salary and keep making billions on the side. — Sam (@leavesamalonee) May 10, 2026

8.

9.

He grifts billions and donates some blue paint. https://t.co/9ws7iPvkk1 — Warren (@swd2) May 10, 2026

10.

There is ZERO proof he donates any of it https://t.co/Sikx4GoHIp — Lee Barfknecht (@leebeeballer) May 10, 2026

11.

12.

White House preservation??

He ripped out the Rose Garden and bulldozed the entire East Wing. — LAMusing 🌻 (@LAMusing) May 10, 2026

13.

He’s never donated his salary. He’s literally knocked down half the White House. And his golf trips alone have cost American taxpayers the equivalent of 650 years of presidential salary. https://t.co/PPv7atkXNF — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) May 10, 2026

14.

This salary donation canard is a sad running joke. Ask him how much he’s made in cash for pardons? Stock market manipulations? Foreign investment deals in exchange for tariff exemptions? Kickbacks from no-bid contracts? From his sons investing in businesses that are now winning… — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) May 10, 2026

15.

Trump is a loser. He and his family has made “6 Million” Billion dollars since he been president all while the American people suffer — Huffamoose (@Huffamoosemedia) May 10, 2026

We’ll let this be the final word.

If you think trump’s paying for the vandalism he’s doing to the White House with his own salary, I have a “Big, Beautiful Wall” at the Southern “Boarder” that Mexico is going to pay for and a “privately funded” $1B ballroom I’d like to sell you. https://t.co/pciFQjkyIS — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) May 10, 2026

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Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab