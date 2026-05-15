Entertainment films funny

People shared the movie scenes that are so funny it hurts and this Rachel McAdams moment in Game Night beat all comers

Poke Reporter. Updated May 15th, 2026

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Over on Twitter people have been sharing the movie scenes that make them laugh so much it hurts after @TheCinesthetic asked – you guessed it – this.

And while there was no end of fabulous nominations …

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… there was surely only one winner. Well, there was on this particular thread at least.

Boom.

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