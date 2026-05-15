People shared the movie scenes that are so funny it hurts and this Rachel McAdams moment in Game Night beat all comers

Entertainment films funny

Over on Twitter people have been sharing the movie scenes that make them laugh so much it hurts after @TheCinesthetic asked – you guessed it – this.

What scene in a movie made you laugh so much that you were physically hurting? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

And while there was no end of fabulous nominations …

1.

Brad Pitt randomly pulling out a Jamaican accent in Meet Joe Black (1998) feels like the movie briefly entering another dimension for thirty seconds. pic.twitter.com/moUVAvBrKg https://t.co/CkajDs8lsT — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

2.

3.

Jonah Hill showing up for five minutes in Django Unchained (2012) and turning the KKK bag argument into one of the funniest scenes in the movie is still incredible. pic.twitter.com/Qyy81V3FQt https://t.co/CkajDs7NDl — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

4.

5.

This scene in The Dark Knight (2008) when Bruce tells Alfred, “Accomplice? I’ll tell them it was your idea,” is lowkey one of the funniest lines in the trilogy. pic.twitter.com/AVTOpg1s9j https://t.co/CkajDs7NDl — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

6.

“I want rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs…” Blazing Saddles (1974) somehow keeps escalating the list until the final punchline lands like a shotgun blast. pic.twitter.com/OJHPw2F4Y8 https://t.co/CkajDs8lsT — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

7.

Ryan Gosling’s scream in The Nice Guys (2016) is still one of the funniest reaction moments ever filmed. pic.twitter.com/a6p5Vb5eXh https://t.co/CkajDs8lsT — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

… there was surely only one winner. Well, there was on this particular thread at least.

Rachel McAdams yelling “OH NO HE DIED” in Game Night is one of those line deliveries that gets funnier every single time. pic.twitter.com/nRavDx7Ewe https://t.co/CkajDs8lsT — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 14, 2026

Boom.

one the single most underrated comedies of all time, up there with Superbad and Hangover — The Sean Mitchell (@TheSeanMitchell) May 15, 2026

This whole movie is gold but especially Rachel — (@emilymalikss) May 15, 2026

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