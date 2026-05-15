Wes Streeting resigned, and the internet told him not to let the door hit him on the arse on the way out – 18 votes of no confidence

Politics Keir Starmer wes streeting

Despite Nigel Farage’s financial dealings looking increasingly dodgy, Thursday’s top story was the resignation of the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting.

BREAKING: Wes Streeting has resigned and called on Keir Starmer to stand down as Prime Minister — Paul Brand (@paulbrand.bsky.social) 2026-05-14T12:00:55.525Z

The former Starmer loyalist, who had been tipped for very high office, had allegedly told colleagues that he intended to resign and announce a leadership challenge to the beleaguered Starmer.

This is how he did the first part.

BREAKING: Wes Streeting quits as health secretary — Pippa Crerar (@pippacrerar.bsky.social) 2026-05-14T12:09:33.179Z

That’s a very long letter.

tl;dr – “I’m great, but Starmer is weak and people want him gone.”

As for the leadership challenge, that has only so far been confirmed via anonymous friends of the MP. However – the polls suggest it might not be a great idea.

Labour Leadership Voting Intentions: Starmer Vs Burnham:

Burnham: 61%

Starmer: 28% Starmer Vs Miliband:

Miliband: 46%

Starmer: 39% Starmer Vs Rayner:

Rayner: 45%

Starmer: 41% Starmer Vs Streeting:

Starmer: 53%

Streeting: 23% Via @labourlist.bsky.social – 1,124 Members, 13-14 May. — Election Maps UK (@electionmaps.uk) 14 May 2026 at 12:03

It’s almost impressive that he’s somehow less popular than the current prime minister.

The mood on social media was largely not very encouraging for him, either. Here are some of the things people have been saying.

1.

Knock knock Who's there? Wes Streeting Wes Streeting who? That's politics! — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) 14 May 2026 at 15:07

2.

Are we sure Wes Streeting exists. — Ian Dunt (@iandunt.bsky.social) 14 May 2026 at 10:13

3.

4.

Wes Streeting has resigned to take the job he was born to do…regional sales manager for Moss Bros — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) 14 May 2026 at 13:09

5.

Wes Streeting resigns and the sun comes out. Interesting? — Jonn Elledge (@jonnelledge.bsky.social) 2026-05-14T13:19:02.544Z

6.

There are candidates with whom I disagree politically, like Wes Streeting. Then there are candidates that provoke a visceral feeling of disgust in me who I regard with extreme prejudice, like Wes Streeting. — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T20:53:48.532Z

7.

Note to Wes Streeting – you don't launch a coup by firing a water pistol into the prevailing wind. — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) 2026-05-14T12:25:45.426Z

8.

Wes Streeting isn't a Marmite politician. Some people like Marmite. — Peter Smith (@redpeter99.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T10:43:36.905Z

9.