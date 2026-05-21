Donald Trump’s especially on-brand response to 13 troops being killed in his war on Iran had people hollering into next week

US donald trump Iran

Time to return to the world of Donald Trump, where the American president has been considering the cost in human terms of his not entirely triumphant war on Iran.

Latest figures are that more than 400 services members have been injured and 13 killed in trying to achieve whatever the hell it is Trump is trying to achieve (apart from re-open the Strait of Hormuz which was already open before he began but now’s not the time for that).

And we mention it because of Trump’s extraordinary take on those 13 deaths, which manages to be both entirely on-brand and utterly horrendous at the same time.

Trump: We lost 13 people. In other wars, you lost hundreds of thousands of people. I get a kick when I look at somebody on television and they say, ‘he’s lost 13 people.’ pic.twitter.com/0qGnvpCdTw — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 20, 2026

Well, everyone gets their kicks in different ways, right? And these people surely said it best.

1.

Wanna hear the worst pre-Memorial Day message ever? https://t.co/Now2t98RC8 — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) May 20, 2026

2.

He’s a fucking sociopath and he doesn’t give a shit about the 13 troops we’ve lost in this illegal war. He doesn’t give a shit. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 20, 2026

3.

What a truly broken man. Those are sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers. Every loss is a tragedy and the Commander-in-Chief should feel that burden. We are just a number to him. Period. https://t.co/tSRqjz3IbU — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 21, 2026

4.

“I get a kick.” Thirteen families buried someone. — bentley (@bentleyammers) May 20, 2026

5.

Heartless narcissistic sociopath. How tens of millions of Americans are ok with this is beyond me. https://t.co/vzrGEKsqO2 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 20, 2026

6.