US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump’s especially on-brand response to 13 troops being killed in his war on Iran had people hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated May 21st, 2026

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Time to return to the world of Donald Trump, where the American president has been considering the cost in human terms of his not entirely triumphant war on Iran.

Latest figures are that more than 400 services members have been injured and 13 killed in trying to achieve whatever the hell it is Trump is trying to achieve (apart from re-open the Strait of Hormuz which was already open before he began but now’s not the time for that).

And we mention it because of Trump’s extraordinary take on those 13 deaths, which manages to be both entirely on-brand and utterly horrendous at the same time.

Well, everyone gets their kicks in different ways, right? And these people surely said it best.

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