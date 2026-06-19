Scottish football fans have imported the ‘traffic cones on statues’ tradition to America and it’s pure belter

US scotland world cup

It’s fair to say that the Scottish football fans currently attending the World Cup in the USA are having a ball.

The song ‘No Scotland, No Party’ has never been more appropriate as they drink the Boston bars dry whilst also endearing themselves to their hosts.

They’ve also taken a fine Scottish tradition along with them, namely the ‘traffic cones on statues’ tradition which started in Glasgow in the 1980s when a cone was placed on the head of the statue of The Duke of Wellington in the city centre.

It quickly became a fixture of the city, being quickly replaced by pranksters every time the council took it down.

Here’s the adorned Duke in all his pomp.



And here’s how the tradition has been imported to Boston. Thanks to Karli Bonne’ for sharing on Twitter. Original vid by Dr Dots on Insta.

They came and drank all the beer and then put cones on all the statues pic.twitter.com/LSkSwYdGWi — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) June 18, 2026

How much did people love it? This much.

1.

My state absolutely won the lottery with Scotland….we don’t want them to leave — Louisa (@STJJost146) June 19, 2026

2.

Gotta admit, some of them look pretty good. — Bob McGovern (@mcgovern_bob) June 19, 2026

3.

God Bless America & All the American people for embracing our crazy Scottish ways & customs so brilliantly Yous could have easily go upset etc but yous have taken it with the humor & love that it was intended ❤️ — ThatFuckenHairline (@Fuckenhairline) June 19, 2026

4.

That is hilarious, and harmless. I love it. — ExtrovertedNerd (@ExtrovertedNerd) June 18, 2026

5.

Aye, well… it’s a cultural thing. — AndyTheScot_Texas ️️ (@Illuminawti) June 19, 2026

6.

Y’all been conquered, Boston looks like Glasgow on a regular Saturday nite out! — Elania (@jazeemom) June 19, 2026

7.

Fucking animals, ain’t they. I love these animals — (@BillionthTwattr) June 18, 2026

8.