US scotland world cup

Scottish football fans have imported the ‘traffic cones on statues’ tradition to America and it’s pure belter

David Harris. Updated June 19th, 2026

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It’s fair to say that the Scottish football fans currently attending the World Cup in the USA are having a ball.

The song ‘No Scotland, No Party’ has never been more appropriate as they drink the Boston bars dry whilst also endearing themselves to their hosts.

They’ve also taken a fine Scottish tradition along with them, namely the ‘traffic cones on statues’ tradition which started in Glasgow in the 1980s when a cone was placed on the head of the statue of The Duke of Wellington in the city centre.

It quickly became a fixture of the city, being quickly replaced by pranksters every time the council took it down.

Here’s the adorned Duke in all his pomp.


And here’s how the tradition has been imported to Boston. Thanks to Karli Bonne’ for sharing on Twitter. Original vid by Dr Dots on Insta.

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