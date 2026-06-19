Never forget the time an anti-woke Twitter troll got brutally owned by ‘Lake Superior’

Social Media parody

In 2022, as the fallout from the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and taking abortion rights back 50 years unfolded, a funny tribute account to Lake Superior posted something a bit more serious than usual.

This lake vehemently stands with women having the right to choose. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

The majority of responses were clearly in support of the sentiment.

Lake Superior takes on the Supreme Court. https://t.co/phVWxlwJa1 — Karl Jacoby (@karl_jacoby) June 26, 2022

Thank you, Lake Superior. You really are Superior among the Great Lakes. I don't see Erie and Huron doing jack for us, and who even knows WTF Michigan and Ontario are up to? https://t.co/D2cstm3zHC — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) June 26, 2022

Of course, there were bound to be a few negative reactions, like these.

Good thing lakes can't vote. Do you stand with the Constitution? Point out where it says abortion is a right, please. The rest of the rights granted are explicit. — CyanideRonin ✝️ 🇺🇸 🎧💾🚬 (@cyanide_child) June 26, 2022

Oh look! And ENTIRE LAKE is a servant of satan! Who knew? — Harry Lee (@johnnyjoe1083) June 26, 2022

One tweeter, named Ryan, whose Twitter account posted only snarky replies and criticism of ‘Liberals’, had this to say.

Lake Superior wasn’t about to sit back – float back – and let someone tell them to know their place, and the response was a surprisingly effective burn for a body of water.

To begin, water is one of the most politicized resources in the world. I, sir, am water. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Secondly, if you need to unfollow an account because 1 in every 432 tweets from a satirical geographic Twitter account is political instead of fun, you need to work on your fragility. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Thirdly, a large portion of life is not about being fun. A lot of life is about standing up for the rights of others, especially in the face of historical imbalances that have historically favorited CIS white males while leaving others greatly disadvantaged. — Lake Superior (@LakeSuperior) June 24, 2022

Ryan wasn’t happy.

Others were.

Love the fact that Lake Superior is making Michigan proud. pic.twitter.com/ngASFbe27t — S.B. (@bartgirl24) June 26, 2022

Lake Superior enters the chat. https://t.co/wVBdcy7CPz — Beverly Jenkins (@authorMsBev) June 26, 2022

It holds 10% of the world’s surface fresh water, but even that isn’t enough to soothe this burn. 🔥 https://t.co/R11GlXeXwa — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) June 28, 2022

Bodied on twitter by body of water. https://t.co/AiEllSmhXH — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) June 26, 2022

As a proud Michigander, shout out to @LakeSuperior for standing up for birthing people’s right to choose & for handing this guy his own ass. 🌊When water speaks… https://t.co/PvkoeZrtiI — Dr. Ijeoma Nnodim Opara, MD, FAAP, FAIM (@innodim) June 28, 2022

This sums up the Trump era.

2022 me: They overturn Roe.

1992 me: What? 2022 me: It happens during hearings about how close Donald Trump got to overthrowing the government when he loses reelection.

1992 me: WHAT?! 2022 me: And you're going to start following Lake Superior on Twitter

1992 me: <Has stroke> — Vis Viva (@Vis_Viva) June 26, 2022

Source Lake Superior Image Wikimedia Commons