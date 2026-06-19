Social Media parody

Never forget the time an anti-woke Twitter troll got brutally owned by ‘Lake Superior’

Poke Staff. Updated June 19th, 2026

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In 2022, as the fallout from the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and taking abortion rights back 50 years unfolded, a funny tribute account to Lake Superior posted something a bit more serious than usual.

The majority of responses were clearly in support of the sentiment.

Of course, there were bound to be a few negative reactions, like these.

One tweeter, named Ryan, whose Twitter account posted only snarky replies and criticism of ‘Liberals’, had this to say.

Yep I follow Lake Superior for political takes. Can't anything just be fun

Lake Superior wasn’t about to sit back – float back – and let someone tell them to know their place, and the response was a surprisingly effective burn for a body of water.

Ryan wasn’t happy.

Others were.

This sums up the Trump era.

Source Lake Superior Image Wikimedia Commons