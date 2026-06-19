Politics donald trump g7 Giorgia Meloni

Donald Trump claimed Giorgia Meloni ‘begged’ him for a selfie and the Italian PM’s blistering response had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated June 19th, 2026

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An unlikely postscript to the G7 conference.

No, not Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ with Iran falling apart at the seams – that was entirely predictable – but a weird claim by the Trump that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had ‘begged’ him for a picture with him.

Here’s what Trump reportedly told an American broadcaster:

‘She begged me to take a picture with her! She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.’

And it’s fair to say Meloni wasn’t taking this lying down.

In fact, she came at him with both fists flying and it was nothing short of magnificent, posted on Twitter with the words ‘Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg’ and posted again here with subtitles.

‘Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up, I’m frankly appalled.

‘I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies; after all, it’s not the first time it’s happened.

‘I can only say it’s a shame that he doesn’t show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward which he instead proves much more accommodating.

‘However, one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg.”

Bellisimo!

And it was one of those rare occasions when the entire internet – well, quite a bit of it anyway – united as one.

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