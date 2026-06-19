Donald Trump claimed Giorgia Meloni ‘begged’ him for a selfie and the Italian PM’s blistering response had the entire internet cheering

Politics donald trump g7 Giorgia Meloni

An unlikely postscript to the G7 conference.

No, not Donald Trump’s ‘peace plan’ with Iran falling apart at the seams – that was entirely predictable – but a weird claim by the Trump that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni had ‘begged’ him for a picture with him.

Here’s what Trump reportedly told an American broadcaster:

‘She begged me to take a picture with her! She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.’

And it’s fair to say Meloni wasn’t taking this lying down.

In fact, she came at him with both fists flying and it was nothing short of magnificent, posted on Twitter with the words ‘Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg’ and posted again here with subtitles.

“I AND ITALY NEVER BEG”

MELONI SLAYS TRUMP AFTER HE SAY: “Meloni? She begged me for a photo, I felt sorry for her” Giorgia Meloni’s rasping response: “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up, I’m frankly appalled. I don’t know why the President of the United States… pic.twitter.com/59ypOj0jmQ — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 19, 2026

‘Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up, I’m frankly appalled. ‘I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies; after all, it’s not the first time it’s happened. ‘I can only say it’s a shame that he doesn’t show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward which he instead proves much more accommodating. ‘However, one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg.”

Bellisimo!

And it was one of those rare occasions when the entire internet – well, quite a bit of it anyway – united as one.

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Trump – it doesn’t get more embarrassing than this. During an interview on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France (June 15–17, 2026), US President Donald Trump claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had begged him to take a photo with her. He said he hadn’t… https://t.co/z1LCkIaVcm — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) June 19, 2026

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Trump now alienating even fellow right-wing politicians in Europe, but at least we have some great new friends in Teheran. https://t.co/VJPg4AkDDG — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 19, 2026

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Meloni has had enough with Trump: I don’t understand why, not for the first time, he behaves this way with allies, while not showing the same determination and being accommodating to the enemies of the West and of the United States. https://t.co/Kq7fHA6f7F — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 19, 2026

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Holy crap. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posts a video rebuking Trump, saying she wishes he showed the same determination toward countering “the enemies of the west.” Comes after Trump claimed Meloni “begged” for a photo at the G7. Trump & Meloni used to be very close https://t.co/Bcsy5lFyIY — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 19, 2026

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🚨 Italy’s PM Giorgia Meloni fires back at Trump: “Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don’t ‌know why ⁠the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies, after all, it’s not the first time it’s happened. I can… https://t.co/eRITI2VyGu pic.twitter.com/daYX0JRGZ7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2026

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The next president will have to do a massive world apology tour.

Trump has tarnished the relationship with our allies. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) June 19, 2026

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Who wants to be seen with that fat bloated decrepit orange turd. 🍊🤡💩 — ESB3612 (@ESB36121) June 19, 2026

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