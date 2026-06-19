JD Vance claims that Trump has the highest IQ of any US President in history – 17 smart ass takedowns

Politics donald trump iq test JD Vance

Time to play, “How low will JD Vance stoop today to kiss Donald Trump’s droopy orange ass?”

The answer, apparently, is, “As low as it takes.”

The Vice President continues to make the media rounds and spew some of the most inane nonsense an elected official has ever put out into the open.

Much of it has to do with his boss and proves that Vance will do anything to keep his job.

Here is the Vice President speaking on Donald Trump’s intelligence and where it ranks amongst all the Presidents in US history.

Vance claims Donald Trump has the highest IQ of any president in history: If you give Donald Trump an IQ test with the other 45 presidents that the United States has had, he’d be either near the top or at the top pic.twitter.com/J7MglywmwG — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 18, 2026

Despite all the daily video evidence to the contrary, JD is still out here propping up his President as the supreme leader.

We all know Donald Trump is an idiot. Nothing Vance says will change that. Except now we all know JD himself is an idiot, too, if he thinks he can fool the general public into believing this statement.

The replies certainly didn’t flunk their intelligence test.

1.

Being in the GOP is just one endless humiliation ritual https://t.co/6yFRPXDOgZ — Nikolaj🇺🇦🇵🇸 (@nikicaga) June 18, 2026

2.

There is no amount of money you could offer me to humiliate myself on a daily basis the way Vance does. The guy simply has no core, no shame, no charisma. He is the purest sock puppet to ever disgrace political office, an empty suit making human sounds. https://t.co/4dVm6eBHbq — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 18, 2026

3.

You could IQ test the dead presidents and they’d still score higher than Trump. — Kim (@KimsyWhimsy79) June 18, 2026

4.

He is such a massive liar… it’s truly pathetic — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 18, 2026

5.

Apparently, Donald Trump realizes everybody knows he’s a moron . So he sent JD Vance out to spew this ridiculously obvious bullshit — @MurieAnita1 (@MurieAnita1) June 18, 2026

6.

Authoritarian leader cult alert https://t.co/Vt3kipkjqK — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 19, 2026

7.