Politics donald trump iq test JD Vance

JD Vance claims that Trump has the highest IQ of any US President in history – 17 smart ass takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated June 19th, 2026

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Time to play, “How low will JD Vance stoop today to kiss Donald Trump’s droopy orange ass?”

The answer, apparently, is, “As low as it takes.”

The Vice President continues to make the media rounds and spew some of the most inane nonsense an elected official has ever put out into the open.

Much of it has to do with his boss and proves that Vance will do anything to keep his job.

Here is the Vice President speaking on Donald Trump’s intelligence and where it ranks amongst all the Presidents in US history.

Despite all the daily video evidence to the contrary, JD is still out here propping up his President as the supreme leader.

We all know Donald Trump is an idiot. Nothing Vance says will change that. Except now we all know JD himself is an idiot, too, if he thinks he can fool the general public into believing this statement.

The replies certainly didn’t flunk their intelligence test.

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