Thangam Debbonaire tore into Sarah Pochin for spreading racist disinformation about women’s safety, and it was 71 truly unmissable seconds

Politics Sarah pochin Thangam Debbonaire

As you may have noticed, there’s been some political news in the North West, with Labour’s Andy Burnham trouncing Reform’s Robert Kenyon, despite the party wheeling out the usually absent Nigel Farage to drum up support for the local councillor who rarely, if ever, attends council sittings.

BREAKING: Labour's Andy Burnham has won the Makerfield by-election with 24,927 votes. Reform UK's Robert Kenyon came second with 15,696 votes.https://t.co/na6gWCpGPq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/U4P5ikEKa8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 19, 2026

With the result breaking at around 3:10 am, all the news channels drafted in political commentators of all viewpoints to make predictions before and give reactions after the result.

Just hours after she had been widely condemned for an ill-thought-out appeal to England’s footballers to win their matches in order to prevent domestic abuse, Sky featured Reform’s Sarah Pochin. The unlucky foil to the Warrington MP was Labour peer Thangam Debbonaire.

Ms Debbonaire vented her frustration with the smirking Pochin, as the former Tory repeatedly interrupted her to frame attacks on women and girls as a racial problem.

Here’s how that went down.

Thangam Debbonaire completely eviscerated Sarah Pochin on Sky News pic.twitter.com/hs4PD8QCHA — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 19, 2026

Tweeters gave a virtual cheer.

1.

Pochin is my MP Genuinely so happy to see her getting any and all scrutiny She's lied about Runcorn so much and needs to go Debbonaire is a hero — DekuSweep (@ChoPikmin) June 19, 2026

2.

“You only care about violence against women and girls when it’s committed by a brown person” I’m living for Thangam Debbonaire losing her shit after being incessantly interrupted by Sarah Pochin and then utterly bodying her. No notes. pic.twitter.com/AfiN2Tcz4g — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 19, 2026

3.

Jesus Christ the people of Runcorn voted for this woman to represent them. Should be so embarrassed https://t.co/zTmYEKwlN7 — Sean (@WafcSean) June 19, 2026

4.

Thangam Debbonaire to Sarah Pochin ‘You keep smiling when we are talking about violence against women a girls.’#makerfield pic.twitter.com/1Ip7RqHVrM — Mike H (@mikoh123) June 19, 2026

5.

I really aren't a fan of Thangam Debbonaire but by God what a wonderful job the lady did last night.. https://t.co/cUHXD8N4ut pic.twitter.com/dksWqqqRot — Just An Ordinary Bloke (@Unusual_Times) June 19, 2026

6.

@SarahForRuncorn, don't you look like a blithering idiot Ms Debbonaire is a million times better politician than you with more class than your fascist little grubby plc. https://t.co/TrsgfOyYN1 — Moe (@Moe689364344269) June 19, 2026

7.

Thangam Debbonaire absolutely losing it on Sky News makes staying up for the by-election worth it all on it’s own pic.twitter.com/nimwoNWAcp — James Liney (@jameslineytv) June 19, 2026

8.

9.

Thicker than a submarine door. Pochin the gift that keeps on grifting!!!! https://t.co/8Ts2GgbKWN — Janet Hurst (@hurstyjan) June 19, 2026

10.

Wow what a Vile person @SarahForRuncorn is, this is why sensible people don't vote for Reform. Only interested in division. Horrific 😱😱😱 https://t.co/BWktHEaqlP — Ryan 🐝🐝🐝 (@duzza007) June 19, 2026

11.

Sarah Pochin is clearly unhinged. Credit to Thangam Debbonaire for somehow keeping her cool in the face of unrelenting stupidity and racism. pic.twitter.com/yBcf0UkJdB — Planet Belfast (@Planet_Belfast) June 19, 2026

12.

Gooooo onnn Thangam 👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/8CvQkK2IA5 — Linz Willis (@linz_willis) June 19, 2026

13.

Thank you Thangam for persisting with your argument. Journalists are allowing these continuous lies and are destroying our society in the process — Soo Frankum (@SooFrankum) June 19, 2026

14.

I would never ever dream of telling a woman to shut up but there is so much bile and shit that comes out of Sarah Pochin’s mouth…. Thangam was just fed up of her hatred and tbh who can blame her! — Mattie Thomas (@ThomassMattie) June 19, 2026

15.

Pochin – yet another smirking empty vessel off the Farage production line.

What a waste of oxygen. https://t.co/4QdEf2lk7l — Lord Williams of Trickledown 🇺🇦 🌊 🇪🇺 #FBPE (@Adrewzz) June 19, 2026

Finally –

This is elite level from Thangam like basically about 5 mins from telling Pochin to fuck off live on Sky https://t.co/BOsyDTiqgU — Peter Anderson (@PeterDAnderson) June 19, 2026

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Sarah Pochin thought she had a Keir Starmer ‘gotcha’ only for it to blow up in her face to humiliating effect

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