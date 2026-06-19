Politics Sarah pochin Thangam Debbonaire

Thangam Debbonaire tore into Sarah Pochin for spreading racist disinformation about women’s safety, and it was 71 truly unmissable seconds

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

As you may have noticed, there’s been some political news in the North West, with Labour’s Andy Burnham trouncing Reform’s Robert Kenyon, despite the party wheeling out the usually absent Nigel Farage to drum up support for the local councillor who rarely, if ever, attends council sittings.

With the result breaking at around 3:10 am, all the news channels drafted in political commentators of all viewpoints to make predictions before and give reactions after the result.

Just hours after she had been widely condemned for an ill-thought-out appeal to England’s footballers to win their matches in order to prevent domestic abuse, Sky featured Reform’s Sarah Pochin. The unlucky foil to the Warrington MP was Labour peer Thangam Debbonaire.

Ms Debbonaire vented her frustration with the smirking Pochin, as the former Tory repeatedly interrupted her to frame attacks on women and girls as a racial problem.

Here’s how that went down.

Tweeters gave a virtual cheer.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Finally –

READ MORE

Sarah Pochin thought she had a Keir Starmer ‘gotcha’ only for it to blow up in her face to humiliating effect

Image Screengrab