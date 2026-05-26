What’s something that instantly tells you a person is going to be exhausting? – 17 signs someone is going to be an energy vampire

Round Ups r/AskReddit

The best people in life light up every room they enter with their charm and charisma. Then there are people who are the opposite: joy-sucking vampires who always kill the vibe.

Obviously you’ll want to steer clear of these tedious folk, but how? Well, you could do a lot worse than to heed the answers to the question Patrick_Lawson84 put to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something that instantly tells you a person is going to be exhausting?’

Protect your sanity by avoiding people with these traits:

1.

‘They spend a tremendous amount of time talking about themselves and next to no time getting to know you.’

-ContributionFew862

2.

‘Contrarians. Had a roommate who was always arguing passionately over stuff that didn’t matter. He’d start dating a new girl and then would have heated discussions about whether the top sheet was necessary. Yelling about how wrong she was. It was like dude… do you want people to hate you??’

-adoginthewindow

3.

‘They can’t get their head out of their phone when trying to have a normal conversation’

-KalebTC7

4.

‘When they diminish you. You are sad? Oh, they have it so much worse. Your partner left you? Oh, how great it must be to have ever had a partner. You feel cold? Oh, they are in Antarctica. You’re thirsty? Oh, they have never ever had tasted a drop of water in their entire life. You got a compliment on your style? Oh, they’ve just won the sexiest man of the year title. You want to throw a round bc you got a pay raise? Oh, they outearn you by so much (25$ a month), they’ll pay the round.’

-West_Customer_1491

5.

‘When they never shut up. People who talk constantly don’t care what anyone else thinks.’

-SquareDetective

6.

‘When they proudly describe themselves as “brutally honest” or having “no filter.” ‘It’s almost always a cover for just being a jerk. They love the “brutality” part, but the second you offer any honest feedback back to them, they crumble immediately.’

-jerrymendozaix

7.

‘They talk endlessly about very minor, uninteresting, or irrelevant things, obliviously hogging all the conversational time.’

-Mysterious_Cream_128

8.

‘Constant complaints, but nothing is ever their fault…’

-GreenEyed_Lady

9.