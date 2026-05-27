US elon musk

Elon Musk called Hitler a ‘hardcore Socialist’, and history wanted a quick word – 17 blistering corrections

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2026

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We cross now to the world of Elon Musk, where the SpaceX almost-trillionaire has been spreading a far-right trope to his millions of gullible followers.

He was responding to this post, warning against falling for scapegoats.

Musk raised an often-repeated lie/misunderstanding (depending on who’s saying it) about the name ‘National Socialism’.

Hitler was also left, just a different type of left. Hardcore socialist.

A very different kind of left.

We can only presume that Musk thinks buffalo have wings, a titmouse is a rodent, and there’s an army of feline housebreakers. He probably understands exactly what gravy train means, though.

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