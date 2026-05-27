Elon Musk called Hitler a ‘hardcore Socialist’, and history wanted a quick word – 17 blistering corrections

US elon musk

We cross now to the world of Elon Musk, where the SpaceX almost-trillionaire has been spreading a far-right trope to his millions of gullible followers.

He was responding to this post, warning against falling for scapegoats.

Something I told 14 yo: There's a kind of politician who tells people "Your life is bad because <outgroup> stole what's rightfully yours. Vote for me and I'll get it back for you." They do it on both the left (Lenin) and right (Hitler), and they're invariably bad news. — Paul Graham (@paulg) May 26, 2026

Musk raised an often-repeated lie/misunderstanding (depending on who’s saying it) about the name ‘National Socialism’.

A very different kind of left.

We can only presume that Musk thinks buffalo have wings, a titmouse is a rodent, and there’s an army of feline housebreakers. He probably understands exactly what gravy train means, though.

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A reminder that no serious historian, academic or anyone who has spent even minutes looking at Nazi Germany agrees with this. Hitler locked up the left, denounced the left. He was not a 'hardcore socialist.' The only people who say this are… Nazi sympathizers & the far right. https://t.co/qDqUN9m5nh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 26, 2026

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You're a very stupid man. https://t.co/YKoxDVVr9t — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) May 26, 2026

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When billionaires fear the left, suddenly Nazis become “leftists” too. https://t.co/ou87V5Aqpg — Rakesh Kumar (@Rakeshhkumaar) May 26, 2026

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What ketamine injury looks like. https://t.co/eGkP4CJjf1 — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) May 26, 2026

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Every few months we need to do this again and it's the dumbest shit ever. https://t.co/vN4aBYkQqo — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 26, 2026

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Elon also did a Nazi salute, just in a Roman way. Is he therefore also a hardcore socialist? https://t.co/G3Vz5gVsrN — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) May 26, 2026

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Elon Musk comes out as what he's pretending to believe is a "hardcore socialist". https://t.co/z1cUiwOqVy pic.twitter.com/RQc95UFzst — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 26, 2026

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