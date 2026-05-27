RFK Jr picking up jittery snakes and repeatedly getting bitten tells us all we need to know about the fine minds in charge of the US right now

US RFK Jr.

In case you were wondering if RFK Jr had reached peak weirdness when he said that circumcision leads to an increase in autism, or when he had a shirtless workout session with Kid Rock, or even when it emerged that he’d cut the penis off a dead raccoon ‘to study’, then we can confirm that he had not.

On Tuesday, he shared footage of himself hanging out at the home of Dr Oz. Hangng out SNAKES, that is!

Cheryl cheerleads the removal of a pair of Black Racers from Dr Oz's patio. pic.twitter.com/A0iiRzOeIF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 26, 2026

We thought it was AI, at first, and then we remembered who it is – the guy who staged a bear cub RTA in Central Park. For the record, that sounds like his wife warning him against messing with snakes, rather than cheerleading his macho BS.

It’s actually pretty impressive, when you think about it, that RFK Jr is the son of Bobby Kennedy, the nephew of JFK, a successful environmental lawyer, and the current head of Health and Human Services, yet the first thing people think of when they hear his name is suspect behaviour with road kill.

The internet watched the snake shenanigans and reacted accordingly.

1.

RFK Jr. doing totally normal things pic.twitter.com/xBAZhZO76P — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 26, 2026

2.

2 snake bites… This guy's in charge of YOUR healthcare, by the way. https://t.co/GA8chqVM5k — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 26, 2026

3.

You truly never know what kind of crazy Robert Kennedy video is gonna pop up everytime you open this app https://t.co/JQvKsICTAi — greg (@greg16676935420) May 26, 2026

4.

He’s like if Tarzan was a heroin addict https://t.co/b3Uz8xW3DX — Sam Rudykoff (@SamRudykoff) May 26, 2026

5.

You know he ate both as soon as the camera was off. — Steve Martin (@UnrealBluegrass) May 26, 2026

6.

RFK Jr. picking out tonight’s dinner pic.twitter.com/o5N6K5sbdE — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 26, 2026

7.

I’ve never cheered so hard for a snake. — Manic Pixie Nightmare Fuel 🧚🏽‍♀️⛽️ (@_sarcasticcharm) May 26, 2026

8.

Hey RFK Jr, why don’t you show us how you do that with a rattlesnake? https://t.co/010IEOf1P1 — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) May 26, 2026

9.