US RFK Jr.

RFK Jr picking up jittery snakes and repeatedly getting bitten tells us all we need to know about the fine minds in charge of the US right now

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2026

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In case you were wondering if RFK Jr had reached peak weirdness when he said that circumcision leads to an increase in autism, or when he had a shirtless workout session with Kid Rock, or even when it emerged that he’d cut the penis off a dead raccoon ‘to study’, then we can confirm that he had not.

On Tuesday, he shared footage of himself hanging out at the home of Dr Oz. Hangng out SNAKES, that is!

We thought it was AI, at first, and then we remembered who it is – the guy who staged a bear cub RTA in Central Park. For the record, that sounds like his wife warning him against messing with snakes, rather than cheerleading his macho BS.

It’s actually pretty impressive, when you think about it, that RFK Jr is the son of Bobby Kennedy, the nephew of JFK, a successful environmental lawyer, and the current head of Health and Human Services, yet the first thing people think of when they hear his name is suspect behaviour with road kill.

The internet watched the snake shenanigans and reacted accordingly.

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