Trump cultist Kevin Hassett tried to gaslight everyone on the state of the US economy, and the interviewer literally couldn’t believe her ears

Politics kevin hassett lies us economy

It’s really saying something to be the most smug and hateable personality in the Donald Trump administration. Right now, based on social media, Trump’s top economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, might currently own that title.

His most recent appearance on CBS News only solidified his standing.

Hassett went on TV to talk about the US economy. He should’ve just kept his mouth shut.

Because, well… just listen to what he decided to say out loud to the entire world.

Hassett, lying his ass off, claims Trump’s Iran war hasn’t actually hurt the economy: “It’s just not there in the data, except for the consumer sentiment data, but actually I think we should stop calling it ‘consumer sentiment’ and start calling it ‘political sentiment’ because… pic.twitter.com/4j5Bz9SeK6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2026

Nothing about this answer satisfied the American people.

They didn’t like his perpetual smirk. They didn’t the data he tried to manipulate. They didn’t like the gaslighting.

And they let all of those feelings out in the replies. Here is just a small sample of the type of ire Hassett regularly elicits online.

1.

I think we should stop calling these interviews and start calling them bullshit sessions. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) May 24, 2026

2.

This guy is utterly shameless. https://t.co/wo9vi5UquC — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 24, 2026

3.

I really believe this guy got his job because of his ability to keep that shit-eating grin on his face no matter how big a lie he tells. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) May 24, 2026

4.

This thing is one of the more underrated loathsome creatures this admin rolls out regularly https://t.co/pCz4VNdTc0 — AthletesInSpace (@AthletesInSpace) May 25, 2026

5.

Hassett should not be called one of Trump’s economic advisers — he’s one of his political propagandists. https://t.co/iPbXs7XYo7 — Todd Domke (@ToddDomke) May 24, 2026

6.

Do these people think we don’t look at our own receipts & bank accts? When we go grocery shopping for a family of 5? When we’re filling up 4 gas tanks? When we buy ANYTHING?? 😳 “Political variable”???

No. It’s REAL money. Costing REAL Americans. Do they just think we’re blind? https://t.co/vRRn2GVJfC — Randy Moehlman 🎙 (@RandymoVoice) May 26, 2026

7.

Wait! Face the Nation had THIS asshat on TV? That was once a serious news program! https://t.co/uxoE5I3ADf — avocats (@avocats) May 25, 2026

8.

Lies are all they have https://t.co/b1wQBkdZke — Lisa (@Lisa59064711) May 24, 2026

9.

The guy really does think we’re all as dumb as he is.

We know what we’re paying for goods and services. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) May 24, 2026

10.

Gasoline price is not real it’s just political sentiment. Tell my car. — Al Lavallée (@ALavellee) May 24, 2026

11.

America has given up on Republicans and the Trump administration – they had their chance (again) and made things substantially worse (again). The rot goes much, much deeper than gas prices. The narrative is set in stone for a sharp left turn in 2026 and 2028 elections. https://t.co/tNqBwp3ELy — Alan Covington (@Alan_Covington) May 24, 2026

12.

13.

Always spewing nonsense with a silly, permanent grin. — IslandGirl☮ (@IslandG41370138) May 24, 2026

14.

Too bad Kevin and the rest of the people at the White House don’t have access to data on gas prices and interest rates. — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) May 24, 2026

15.

The lies never stop — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) May 24, 2026

READ MORE

The New York Times described the exploded SpaceX rocket’s mission as ‘mostly successful’, and the takedowns were out of this world – 21 scathing reactions

Source: Twitter @atrupar