Politics kevin hassett lies us economy

Trump cultist Kevin Hassett tried to gaslight everyone on the state of the US economy, and the interviewer literally couldn’t believe her ears

Saul Hutson. Updated May 27th, 2026

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It’s really saying something to be the most smug and hateable personality in the Donald Trump administration. Right now, based on social media, Trump’s top economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, might currently own that title.

His most recent appearance on CBS News only solidified his standing.

Hassett went on TV to talk about the US economy. He should’ve just kept his mouth shut.

Because, well… just listen to what he decided to say out loud to the entire world.

Nothing about this answer satisfied the American people.

They didn’t like his perpetual smirk. They didn’t the data he tried to manipulate. They didn’t like the gaslighting.

And they let all of those feelings out in the replies. Here is just a small sample of the type of ire Hassett regularly elicits online.

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Source: Twitter @atrupar