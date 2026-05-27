25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Happy Hump Day to the Monday to Friday workers, and a happy ‘What day is it?’ to everyone currently confused by the bank holiday and by having a boiled brain from the heatwave.
We’ve pulled together 25 favourite funny posts from Bluesky over the past seven days, and we’re hoping you’ll spot something to give your day a lift.
1.
to = ➡️
two = 2️⃣
too = ➕
Toto = ️⬇️
— Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) 24 May 2026 at 23:21
2.
Either a heartwarming story or a Lynchian nightmare
— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) 22 May 2026 at 22:27
3.
Me: I can't, or you don't want me to?
Store owner: I don't want you to take a shower in the vegetable mist
— Travis comma bitch (@prof-hinkley.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:27
4.
I feel like the photographer could have gotten a little closer tbh
— Daniel Radosh (@radosh.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 16:30
5.
If you listen to Sinnerman by Nina Simone while on the move it makes whatever you’re doing feel like an elaborate heist
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 13:22
6.
when i can't sleep it feels like a message from god telling me to look at my phone
— unnatural girlfriend (@sliceofwife.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 10:40
7.
"I tell you what I always advise my depressed patients do …"
"Please tell me it's not to go see Pagalici?"
"God, no. I always think clowns give off big sex offender vibes, dont you? … I was going to say mindfulness"
— Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 18:10
8.
The last thing you see before opening ChatGPT
— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 17:50
9.
Hope he’s ok.
— Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 12:52
10.
YOU’RE LISTENING TO SISYPHUS FM, THE HOME OF NON-STOP ROCK
— Alex McMillan (@undeniablyalex.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 18:16
11.
Me: this is the worst escape room ever
Her: so this a parent teacher conference…
— DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 04:53
12.
Top Tip for your Summer Salads now the weather is glorious.
Save money on fancy, expensive, croutons by emptying your toaster over the prepared salad before serving.
— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:59