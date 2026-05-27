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25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Poke Reporter. Updated May 27th, 2026

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Happy Hump Day to the Monday to Friday workers, and a happy ‘What day is it?’ to everyone currently confused by the bank holiday and by having a boiled brain from the heatwave.

We’ve pulled together 25 favourite funny posts from Bluesky over the past seven days, and we’re hoping you’ll spot something to give your day a lift.

1.

to = ➡️

two = 2️⃣

too = ➕

Toto = ️⬇️

— Merriam-Webster (@merriam-webster.com) 24 May 2026 at 23:21

2.

Either a heartwarming story or a Lynchian nightmare

[image or embed]

— pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) 22 May 2026 at 22:27

3.

Me: I can't, or you don't want me to?
Store owner: I don't want you to take a shower in the vegetable mist

— Travis comma bitch (@prof-hinkley.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:27

4.

I feel like the photographer could have gotten a little closer tbh

[image or embed]

— Daniel Radosh (@radosh.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 16:30

5.

If you listen to Sinnerman by Nina Simone while on the move it makes whatever you’re doing feel like an elaborate heist

— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 13:22

6.

when i can't sleep it feels like a message from god telling me to look at my phone

— unnatural girlfriend (@sliceofwife.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 10:40

7.

"I tell you what I always advise my depressed patients do …"

"Please tell me it's not to go see Pagalici?"

"God, no. I always think clowns give off big sex offender vibes, dont you? … I was going to say mindfulness"

— Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 18:10

8.

The last thing you see before opening ChatGPT

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 17:50

9.

Hope he’s ok.

[image or embed]

— Glennyrodge (@glennyrodge.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 12:52

10.

YOU’RE LISTENING TO SISYPHUS FM, THE HOME OF NON-STOP ROCK

— Alex McMillan (@undeniablyalex.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 18:16

11.

Me: this is the worst escape room ever

Her: so this a parent teacher conference…

— DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 04:53

12.

Top Tip for your Summer Salads now the weather is glorious.

Save money on fancy, expensive, croutons by emptying your toaster over the prepared salad before serving.

— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:59

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