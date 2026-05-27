25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day to the Monday to Friday workers, and a happy ‘What day is it?’ to everyone currently confused by the bank holiday and by having a boiled brain from the heatwave.

We’ve pulled together 25 favourite funny posts from Bluesky over the past seven days, and we’re hoping you’ll spot something to give your day a lift.

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Me: I can't, or you don't want me to?

Store owner: I don't want you to take a shower in the vegetable mist — Travis comma bitch (@prof-hinkley.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 20:27

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If you listen to Sinnerman by Nina Simone while on the move it makes whatever you’re doing feel like an elaborate heist — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 13:22

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when i can't sleep it feels like a message from god telling me to look at my phone — unnatural girlfriend (@sliceofwife.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 10:40

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"I tell you what I always advise my depressed patients do …" "Please tell me it's not to go see Pagalici?" "God, no. I always think clowns give off big sex offender vibes, dont you? … I was going to say mindfulness" — Sam Whyte (@samwhyte.bsky.social) 26 May 2026 at 18:10

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YOU’RE LISTENING TO SISYPHUS FM, THE HOME OF NON-STOP ROCK — Alex McMillan (@undeniablyalex.bsky.social) 23 May 2026 at 18:16

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Me: this is the worst escape room ever Her: so this a parent teacher conference… — DaddyJew (@daddyjew.bsky.social) 25 May 2026 at 04:53

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