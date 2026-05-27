Politics corruption donald trump megyn kelly

Former Mega Maga Megyn Kelly tried to call out Donald Trump for corruption and fell off her high horse halfway through the statement

Saul Hutson. Updated May 27th, 2026

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The Magas continue to leap off the Trump Titanic as it swirls down to the bottom of the ocean. The most recent defector is former Fox News screaming head, Megyn Kelly.

She’s not on TV regularly anymore, but Kelly continues to get her opinions out into the void by appearing on any and every podcast that will have her.

On a recent appearance on the Hodge Twins podcast, Kelly expressed dismay at the amount of corruption spilling out of the Donald Trump White House. This is her latest heel turn for clicks. Here’s what it sounded like.

Something’s off there, right? Maybe it’s the fact that she casually mentions that she expected some level of corruption with a Trump presidency. Just not this much.

Is it too much to ask that we expect zero corruption from the leader of the free world?

Kelly’s tsk-tsk’ing of Trump’s familial enrichment program wasn’t the win she thought it was. Twitter took many issues with her statement and let it fly in the replies.

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Source: Twitter @RpsAgainstTrump