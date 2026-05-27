Former Mega Maga Megyn Kelly tried to call out Donald Trump for corruption and fell off her high horse halfway through the statement

Politics corruption donald trump megyn kelly

The Magas continue to leap off the Trump Titanic as it swirls down to the bottom of the ocean. The most recent defector is former Fox News screaming head, Megyn Kelly.

She’s not on TV regularly anymore, but Kelly continues to get her opinions out into the void by appearing on any and every podcast that will have her.

On a recent appearance on the Hodge Twins podcast, Kelly expressed dismay at the amount of corruption spilling out of the Donald Trump White House. This is her latest heel turn for clicks. Here’s what it sounded like.

Megyn Kelly, who endorsed and campaigned for Trump in the 2024 election: “I didn’t expect the corruption to be quite as widespread as it has been. The self-dealing, the lining of his and his family’s pockets. It’s shocking… You look across the board at the Trump family, I’ve… pic.twitter.com/rlT8pUXMRp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 24, 2026

Something’s off there, right? Maybe it’s the fact that she casually mentions that she expected some level of corruption with a Trump presidency. Just not this much.

Is it too much to ask that we expect zero corruption from the leader of the free world?

Kelly’s tsk-tsk’ing of Trump’s familial enrichment program wasn’t the win she thought it was. Twitter took many issues with her statement and let it fly in the replies.

1.

Saying “I didn’t expect the corruption to be quite as widespread as it has been” is admitting that you knew he was corrupt, and endorsed him anyway. https://t.co/hhTJqMaX9T — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) May 25, 2026

2.

Cry me a river Megyn. She betrayed everything decent to line her pocket. Too little, too late. And he was everything we knew he would be. Didn’t take much to predict it. https://t.co/mTtc23cXNc — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 25, 2026

3.

This person I believed was our lord and savior a year-and-a-half ago turns out to have very serious character flaws but you can trust my judgment keep up the clicks. https://t.co/nsrenP1dcJ — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) May 25, 2026

4.

Yes, no one could have seen this coming except for all the people who saw this coming. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) May 24, 2026

5.

She still expected corruption just not as much. Lol. That is a tell. — Jerry Grunden (@grunden_jerry) May 24, 2026

6.

Megyn Kelly and the Hodge Twins: Mayyyyyybe the Trump administration might be doing something illegal. Fucking idiots. pic.twitter.com/BrPCayuRVH — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) May 25, 2026

7.

So basically she was hoping it would line her own pockets more? — офелія 🌻 (@opheliau85) May 24, 2026

8.

I could have sworn people warned these people about this very same thing but they claimed We had TDS — CJ G (@cjgproduxions) May 25, 2026

9.

Why does anybody take people like Kelly seriously? They are literally on the wrong side every time yet somehow they still have an audience. — FluffheadChaser (@FluffheadChaser) May 24, 2026

10.

We deadass live in the twilight zone. These people are morons. https://t.co/APeTdS3Urw — AT (@primediscussion) May 24, 2026

11.

12.

So she expected it to be corrupt, just not quite this corrupt.

OK, Karen. You get zero points. Go back to obscurity. https://t.co/BD8ULSu4VU — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) May 24, 2026

13.

Anyone who covers politics for a living and didn’t see Trump’s corruption coming should have their shows and social media accounts revoked. https://t.co/4pvMekBNF9 — David Doel (@daviddoel) May 25, 2026

14.

We completely reject your “I didn’t know”. You capitalized on the misery that is America under Trump. — SpotWelder (@murphy324) May 25, 2026

15.

There’s no way on God’s green earth anyone with two brain cells to rub together could look at Donald Trump and not understand that this is how he’d behave. https://t.co/WvjghvYqmM — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) May 24, 2026

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Source: Twitter @RpsAgainstTrump