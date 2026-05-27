Politics Reform UK

Reform tried to deflect from their Makerfield candidate’s offensive online history by bigging up his TA membership, and it was a spectacular self-own – 18 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 27th, 2026

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Robert Kenyon, the ‘ordinary bloke’ selected by Reform UK as their candidate in the all-important Makerfield by-election, has been shielded by the party from interacting with the public or with any kind of impartial media.

Publicity surrounding the Wigan plumber stems from his online history of posting truly offensive comments, including numerous slurs. The party undoubtedly wants to try and avoid him having to respond to that.

CW. Sexist, transphobic and homophobic language throughout, due to Kenyon’s posts.

One of Kenyon’s comments – about Carol Vorderman – resulted in Emma Barnett quizzing Reform’s Danny Kruger, who tried to deflect from its seriousness but failed miserably, because it was so vile.

He was kicked off Sky Sports’ rugby pages for berating the skills of women in rugby and objectifying them, as well as being homophobic and transphobic.

What a prize. It’s little wonder, then, that Reform – desperate to change the conversation – decided to paint him as some sort of military hero.

Where Farage goes, 30p Lee follows.

Tice brought his best pantomime villain game.

The internet brought perspective.

These responses captured the vibe.

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