Reform tried to deflect from their Makerfield candidate’s offensive online history by bigging up his TA membership, and it was a spectacular self-own – 18 top takedowns

Politics Reform UK

Robert Kenyon, the ‘ordinary bloke’ selected by Reform UK as their candidate in the all-important Makerfield by-election, has been shielded by the party from interacting with the public or with any kind of impartial media.

Reform UK’s candidate won’t face questions by journalists, he only does Reform UK videos. He’s deleted his social and is hiding his career record. There’s nothing real or genuine about Rob Kenyon. He’s a Reform UK prop.#Makerfield pic.twitter.com/VhBY9DuatQ — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 25, 2026

"Just pounding the streets of Makerfield with a load of volunteers…" These volunteers, are they in the room with you now Rob?pic.twitter.com/YumUDT7JDY — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) May 26, 2026

Publicity surrounding the Wigan plumber stems from his online history of posting truly offensive comments, including numerous slurs. The party undoubtedly wants to try and avoid him having to respond to that.

CW. Sexist, transphobic and homophobic language throughout, due to Kenyon’s posts.

Oh dear – more comments by our lovely Makerfield candidate Robert Kenyon have come to light.

He admits “I’m sexist, sorry but I am”, which I'm sure nobody would have guessed.

Other gems include saying women can’t drive and have abortions for “vanity purposes”, using them as a… pic.twitter.com/5oO1umRKQB — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 26, 2026

Left: Reform UK's video promoting Robert Kenyon as a candidate for MP for Makerfield Right: Some of the coverage of Robert Kenyon's controversial social media posts pic.twitter.com/1RTEI9lYoW — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2026

One of Kenyon’s comments – about Carol Vorderman – resulted in Emma Barnett quizzing Reform’s Danny Kruger, who tried to deflect from its seriousness but failed miserably, because it was so vile.

Rob Kenyon’s second account featured posts objectifying women, peddling conspiracy theories and calling for violence. In one post, Kenyon suggested that he’d "love to smell & lick" Carole Vorderman's "arsehole." pic.twitter.com/8vcEMgiXbP — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

He was kicked off Sky Sports’ rugby pages for berating the skills of women in rugby and objectifying them, as well as being homophobic and transphobic.

Kenyon was blocked from Sky Sports Rugby League's page for comments about women's rugby, called Labour "the party for trannys," and replied "What does his dick taste like" to a post about a male rugby player. pic.twitter.com/ouPPa1CDeI — HOPE not hate (@hopenothate) May 21, 2026

Reform’s Robert Kenyon is a total disaster: called gay men ‘poofs’ who ‘mince about’ on TV, slammed Pride Day at rugby club for corrupting ‘impressionable kids’, raged that women get abortions for vanity after casual shags, and posted lewd sexual comments about Carol Vorderman.… pic.twitter.com/bUfB4ohzuo — King (@King0243_PJC) May 26, 2026

Oh look – homophobic too – now who saw that coming EXCLUSIVE: Under-fire Reform by-election candidate accused of homophobia over 'toxic' posts https://t.co/kewiGdG64s — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 26, 2026

What a prize. It’s little wonder, then, that Reform – desperate to change the conversation – decided to paint him as some sort of military hero.

Cllr Rob Kenyon served his country. Now he’s fighting for its future. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/yHFIO9xdHh — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 26, 2026

Where Farage goes, 30p Lee follows.

He's served our country as a soldier and now he wants to serve our country as an MP. A true patriot 🇬🇧 https://t.co/XBCbB9eWkv — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) May 26, 2026

Tice brought his best pantomime villain game.

A real patriot Unlike the woke whining lefties https://t.co/1swA9tBwXv — Richard Tice MP 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) May 26, 2026

The internet brought perspective.

Reform Party candidate for the Makerfield by-election Robert Kenyon only completed the standard two-year part-time Army Reservist commitment around 2019. From what I’m reading, he didn’t actually serve, and it was mostly training. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 26, 2026

The public record shows Cllr Kenyon served as an Army Reservist with the Royal Engineers, reaching Lance Corporal. No deployments or operational service appear in any public record — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 26, 2026

These responses captured the vibe.

1.

Rob Kenyon was a Lance Corporal in the Army Reserves. Stop trying to constantly over state his career. He’s a plumber, set up a company in April this year and seems the website has already folded. Bought the van recently too. What you’re not saying though is that he’s a sexist… pic.twitter.com/6IHtse4MKb — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 26, 2026

2.

To be clear, he played at soldiers during weekends in the TA, while still working full time as a misogynistic pervert. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 26, 2026

3.

Oh, please!

His great grandfather might have served four years… but Kenyon did four hours every other Saturday afternoon!

Quit with the jingoistic shit… only the easily led are buying it.

I was in the cubs, if that counts. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/wqFV3G14WW — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) May 26, 2026

4.

He was in the TA and no, he isn’t. Other than that, top tweet from your hiding place. https://t.co/VeV88cEvfD — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 26, 2026

5.

Let's be clear.

Reform's claim that Robert Kenyon's a war veteran is untrue.

He wasn't regular army, he was a reservist, an engineer, never served overseas, didn't see combat and wasn't even a reservist for very long.

It's like Penny Mordaunt's fake navy career all over again pic.twitter.com/gOZYGEF0UI — Frank Place (@BotFinderUK) May 26, 2026

6.

He should be investigated and barred from standing by a Party that failed to do appropriate vetting

You pretend he is some hero working class plumber who was an Army reservist

The public see a sexist misogynist who hides his past and is hidden from the media.

The mere fact you… — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 26, 2026

7.

He fought for the country’s future by voting remain. Thank you, patriot 🫡 https://t.co/15zIo4g583 — Alix D 🌹🇬🇧 (@GBrownTruther) May 26, 2026

8.

He was a reservist who never deployed, you thick twat. Not everyone’s as thick as you 👇 pic.twitter.com/qGdjtyhohw — Mr Green (@TinkersYork) May 26, 2026

9.