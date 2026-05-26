I went to a Trump rally and lived to blog about it – notes from inside the orange & distended belly of the beast

Politics donald trump mike lawler new york state

The President of the United States is an amoral animal wringing every last drop of money, power, and Diet Coke out of the White House. When he’s not busy fraudulently enriching himself, he’s meandering the country trying to keep his cronies in position to do the same.

That brings us to Rockland County in upstate NY, where I happen to live. Last week, Trump’s travelling circus stumbled to within driving distance of my home to stump for New York Congressman, Mike Lawler.

Lawler won his seat in the last election by parroting Trump’s catchphrases, but like a lot of Magas these days, his popularity is waning. So the dear leader paid a visit to Lawler’s home county to try to rally the base before November.

Trump's crowd in Suffern, New York, isn't exactly pumped up about Mike Lawler pic.twitter.com/aTVUugryWz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

It was sad. I know because I decided to check it out in person. I regret everything.

Trump’s approval ratings on show

Here’s my report from the (sparsely attended) scene.

The President of the United States is visiting and I’d compare the crowds approaching the event to that of a high school lacrosse tournament. There are police cars blocking exactly one intersection. There were a few overflow parking lots set up. Single file lines of walkers dotted the streets. All in all, it was impossibly easy to get in.

Tickets said doors open at 11am, speakers start at 3pm. I left my house at 2:15pm, got there at 2:45pm, and was inside by 2:50pm.

Overheard on the walk through the parking lot on the way in:

Stranger 1: “I want to see drones everywhere.” Stranger 2: “I know, right? With what’s going on in China?”

Controlling the hoards

The metal safety barriers set up in a maze to help organize chaotic lines were not necessary. As I walk up to the Field house hosting the event, I see a security guard letting everyone cut straight through the front barricade since there is no one there.

I follow a guy dressed up in a full Elvis suit, wig and sunglasses included, through the metal detectors.

– Everything about this event was small scale. It took place at an indoor track. Giant blue curtains cut off three quarters of the gym. The final quarter of the gym was reserved for Trump – and only half of that space was filled. – The cover version of “Live and Let Die” by Guns N’ Roses is playing when I walk in. Trump continues to use artists who strongly disapprove of his message.

Unfortunately the Trump campaign is using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses which were not intended for such craven political purposes, without the songwriters’ consent. Can u say “shitbags?!”💩 — Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 4, 2018

On with the show

– The music cuts out and the first speaker is about to be announced. The crowd swells with anticipation. Then they announce… US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick. All the energy drains out of the room. – Lutnick tries to start a “Let’s go Knicks!” chant and no one responds. Keep in mind that New York’s basketball team is heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. And this is 45 minutes outside of downtown New York. Lutnick’s lack of charisma is suffocating. – There are more people in the crowd taking pictures of the drones flying by the windows than listening to Lutnick. – Lutnick has to actually stop his speech because everyone erupts into cheers when they see a helicopter (presumed to be carrying Trump) fly by the windows. They are here to worship at the altar of their leader and nothing else.

– You know how school gyms are usually hot when they’re filled with people, energy, and excitement? There’s a constant chill running through the open air today.

– A woman refuses to get off of the folding chair she’s standing on to help the medic team with a patient. She finally relents, only to stand over the patient, waiting for her chair back, while the medic team checks her vitals.

– This is all going down during the interminable wait for Trump to finally show up.

– “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses starts. No way we get through this ten minute song before Trump comes out.

– “November Rain” ends.

– People all around the gym are sitting on the floor, leaning up against the walls, everyone waiting for something, anything to happen.

Jaxson Dart winning friends and influencing people

– Finally, surprise guest New York Giants quarterback, Jaxson Dart, comes out to introduce Trump. The crowd is mildly amused. His teammates, later on Twitter, were not.

– Dart tries, and fails, to get a New York Giants chant going.

The main attraction

– Finally, Trump makes his way on stage. The cheering is disturbingly passionate. The President wanders around aimlessly on stage while the entirety of the song, “Proud to Be an American,” blares over the loudspeaker.

– The first protestor of the day is led out of the gym booing and telling everyone to go home. See if you can spot him being led out through the “crowd” in the pic below.

– A woman, probably in her mid-40s, wearing a hat with the numbers “45” and “47” stitched onto the front, pushes her way by me, frantically asking her friend, “Can you see him?” She wants so badly to get a picture, it takes her three times to get her phone password right because she’s shaking. – Despite the fact that we’re here because Trump is trying to stump for flagging local Maga congressman, Mike Lawler, the President just parrots the same talking points from the last decade. He only mentions Lawler by name once. – The biggest cheer of the day is when Trump says, “No men playing women sports!” He tells two interminably long stories about transgender athletes, one in swimming, one in weight lifting. The crowd loves every second of it.