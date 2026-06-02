Politics nigel farage zia yusuf

Reform’s self-styled Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf got incensed about ‘foreign election interference’ and it wasn’t just the elephant in the room – it was an entire herd

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 2nd, 2026

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The last time Nigel Farage voted in the House of Commons was the 18th of March. His appearances in the House since then are in single figures, and he’s missed 77 votes.

He’s never been one to turn up and do the work for which he was elected when he could simply take the money and swan off to GB News or America. But the reason he’s been avoiding places where people might hold him to account is down to an undeclared £5 million personal gift to him from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne – who also gave Reform and its previous incarnations at least £19 million.

That wasn’t even Farage’s first overseas billionaire rodeo.

It was, therefore, something of an eyebrow raiser when Reform’s so-called Shadow Home Secretary (He’s not an MP, and Reform aren’t the Opposition) entered the chat, with this QAnon nonsense.

George Soros is spending vast amounts on British election campaigns to push his open borders agenda and ruin Britain. This is foreign election interference and the media are silent about it, because many in the media are funded by him too. Reform will end this.

The irony – and massive hypocrisy – were plain to see. Tweeters weighed in.

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