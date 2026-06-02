Reform’s self-styled Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf got incensed about ‘foreign election interference’ and it wasn’t just the elephant in the room – it was an entire herd

Politics nigel farage zia yusuf

The last time Nigel Farage voted in the House of Commons was the 18th of March. His appearances in the House since then are in single figures, and he’s missed 77 votes.

It is now eleven weeks since I voted in Parliament. I just can't fit it in between my other twelve jobs and hiding from the press. — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) June 1, 2026

He’s never been one to turn up and do the work for which he was elected when he could simply take the money and swan off to GB News or America. But the reason he’s been avoiding places where people might hold him to account is down to an undeclared £5 million personal gift to him from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne – who also gave Reform and its previous incarnations at least £19 million.

That wasn’t even Farage’s first overseas billionaire rodeo.

Nigel Farage attended Davos on a pass sponsored by the family office of Iranian billionaire Sasan Ghandehari, which told the World Economic Forum that the Reform UK leader had advised the company since 2018. https://t.co/CEFDP9Ovv5 pic.twitter.com/VpGKxOQogg — Financial Times (@FT) January 23, 2026

It was, therefore, something of an eyebrow raiser when Reform’s so-called Shadow Home Secretary (He’s not an MP, and Reform aren’t the Opposition) entered the chat, with this QAnon nonsense.

The irony – and massive hypocrisy – were plain to see. Tweeters weighed in.

1.

This desperate little unelected nobody knows what Farage is hiding. Here is the Trump / MAGA deflect in full flow He knows that the cult members are dumb enough to believe him pic.twitter.com/ysLb4ByaYM — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 1, 2026

2.

Let’s talk about Christopher Harborne. @elonmusk is openly supporting @RestoreBritain do you have anything to say to him too? — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 1, 2026

3.

Reform and Zia Yusuf are now peddling antisemitic tropes… pic.twitter.com/fS5gRNoc4a — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) June 2, 2026

4.

lol chatting foreign election interference is it. The mote and the beam. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) June 1, 2026

5.

Is he serious? Christopher Harbone? Undeclared donations to reform UK from a Thai based billionaire?? Millions in donations from foreign billionaires??? Hypocrisy of the scale!!!!! https://t.co/K20jci6dSU — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 1, 2026

6.

He’s a 95-year-old man who hasn’t been been seen in public for years. The bogeyman act isn’t fooling anyone anymore. If anyone’s being bought, it’s Nigel Farage by his Bangkok-based sugar daddy. — Lance Lachlan ✌🏻 (@lancelachlan) June 1, 2026

7.

Yet you are happy to get money from Iranians, Emiratis, Americans and so on. You are not against foreign interference, @ZiaYusufUK, you want to monopolise it. https://t.co/Rz7QaGhRJD — The Finance Guy (@OneFinanceGuy) June 1, 2026

8.

ReformUK are now doing antisemitic QAnon conspiracy theory nonsense on British soil. https://t.co/rBhj2rBznE — thelefttake (@thelefttake) June 1, 2026

9.