‘If you could bring back one thing that’s disappeared from British life, what would it be and why?’ – 23 much missed UK favourites

Life British r/AskUK

The pace of human life feels significantly faster than it used to and things were once a mainstay of our day-to-day existence vanish without us quite realising.

They’ve been chatting about the things we’ve lost on the AskUK subreddit after RobW_69 asked this:

If you could bring back one thing that disappeared from British life, what would it be and why? I’m not talking about things that were objectively better, just things you miss and would happily see return. What’s your choice, and why do you think it disappeared in the first place?

And lots of people chipped in with some very interesting thoughts, like these…

1.

‘Shame. If more people had more (any) shame, they might correct their own shitty attitudes to day to day life. I.e. not littering, not thinking they’re the main character in every scenario, not using their phone while driving…

Bring back shame.’

–Purp1eMagpie

2.

‘I was going to say Brannigan’s beef and mustard crisps, but this is a far better answer.’

–Hammellet_Mountain

3.

‘The extensive rail and tram network of the 50’s.’

–evenstevens280

4.

‘Widespread manners and courtesy. Sorry, please and thank you as the norm.’

–Jesisawesome

5.

‘Leaders/public figures that didn’t actively try to rage bait and divide the public.

Also, a healthy high street filled with actual shops or homes, instead of being empty and sad.’

–coffeewalnut08

6.

‘Community. I mourn the life and social life of my Gran and Grandpa. Everyone in the streets friends, looking out for each other, helping out with the kids, street parties and open doors.

Probably more prevalent in working class communities, but what happened to looking out for one another? Everyone is so self centred.’

–pooshpeach

7.

‘When the country was more unified. I think peak UK unity was achieved during the 2012 Olympic Games. What a time to be a UK citizen.’

–Infamous_Tough_7320

8.

‘I’m an American-Brit and it annoys me to no end when I hear American pronunciation and word usage seeping into British English. It just sounds wrong. My wife, a born and bred Brit, said we needed to “stop for gas” yesterday. I nearly confiscated her passport.’

–fulthrottlejazzhands

9.

‘Playing outside without supervision. Not this bizarre assumption that everybody out to steal your kids.’

–Agitated_Parsnip_178

10.

‘Saturday morning kids’ TV shows like Going Live/Live & Kicking.’

–Steamboat_Willey

11.

‘My local pub that was closed and changed into flats.’

–HeadBat1863

12.

‘The good old fashioned loveable scruffy mongrel dog. Everyone’s got designer dogs these days.’

–ukman29