This American’s take on Brexit and the people responsible just went wildly viral and she says it so much better than so many Brits

Politics brexit

Ten years since the vote and we’re still talking Brexit. We make no apologies for that, obviously, although one person who appears strangely reluctant to mention the B word much these days is the man chiefly responsible, Nigel Farage.

And we mention him because of this American economist’s take on the whole thing which has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s Mariana Mazzucato talking to Channel 4 News and, well, it’s two minutes of your time very well spent.

Economist Mariana Mazzucato says Brexit led to businesses leaving the UK, shrank market opportunities and damaged investment. She tells The Fourcast that Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson have still not been held accountable for what she calls one of the country’s biggest economic… pic.twitter.com/QVqUGWBTsT — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 2, 2026

Nailed it. Brexit, Farage, and the failure (in this regard) of so much of our homegrown media, in two minutes flat.

Mariana Mazzucato nails it https://t.co/SvSIPVBZyp — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) June 2, 2026

Don’t leave out Cameron and Osborne. They’re the ones who hoisted Brexit on the UK in order to appease a few far right Conservative MPs. — Stretford Hatter 🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@StretfordHatter) June 2, 2026

This is what a public inquiry should be targeting https://t.co/RGtqDRfRHL — Biddim (@RoyBertram4) June 2, 2026

Time to bring justice to the people who brought us their #BrexitDisaster 🙏 — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) June 2, 2026

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously …

WTAF has it got to do with her? https://t.co/HloybSTseW — Paul Read GB (@PaulReadGB) June 2, 2026

You tell ’em, @PaulReadGB!

Perhaps it would help if he listened to the whole thing.

Watch the full episode of The Fourcast here: https://t.co/qpXfrsiZwk — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 2, 2026

Source @Channel4News