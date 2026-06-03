This American’s take on Brexit and the people responsible just went wildly viral and she says it so much better than so many Brits
Ten years since the vote and we’re still talking Brexit. We make no apologies for that, obviously, although one person who appears strangely reluctant to mention the B word much these days is the man chiefly responsible, Nigel Farage.
And we mention him because of this American economist’s take on the whole thing which has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.
It’s Mariana Mazzucato talking to Channel 4 News and, well, it’s two minutes of your time very well spent.
Economist Mariana Mazzucato says Brexit led to businesses leaving the UK, shrank market opportunities and damaged investment.
She tells The Fourcast that Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson have still not been held accountable for what she calls one of the country’s biggest economic… pic.twitter.com/QVqUGWBTsT
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 2, 2026
Nailed it. Brexit, Farage, and the failure (in this regard) of so much of our homegrown media, in two minutes flat.
She’s right 👏👏👏 https://t.co/btDfcZMNoG
— Martin Cymbal💚 (@cymbal_martin) June 2, 2026
Mariana Mazzucato nails it https://t.co/SvSIPVBZyp
— Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) June 2, 2026
Don’t leave out Cameron and Osborne. They’re the ones who hoisted Brexit on the UK in order to appease a few far right Conservative MPs.
— Stretford Hatter 🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@StretfordHatter) June 2, 2026
This is what a public inquiry should be targeting https://t.co/RGtqDRfRHL
— Biddim (@RoyBertram4) June 2, 2026
Time to bring justice to the people who brought us their #BrexitDisaster 🙏
— kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) June 2, 2026
She’s right https://t.co/t5vYuGLOc9
— Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) June 2, 2026
Not everyone appreciated it, obviously …
WTAF has it got to do with her? https://t.co/HloybSTseW
— Paul Read GB (@PaulReadGB) June 2, 2026
You tell ’em, @PaulReadGB!
Perhaps it would help if he listened to the whole thing.
Watch the full episode of The Fourcast here: https://t.co/qpXfrsiZwk
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 2, 2026
Source @Channel4News