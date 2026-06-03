Politics brexit

This American’s take on Brexit and the people responsible just went wildly viral and she says it so much better than so many Brits

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Ten years since the vote and we’re still talking Brexit. We make no apologies for that, obviously, although one person who appears strangely reluctant to mention the B word much these days is the man chiefly responsible, Nigel Farage.

And we mention him because of this American economist’s take on the whole thing which has just gone viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s Mariana Mazzucato talking to Channel 4 News and, well, it’s two minutes of your time very well spent.

Nailed it. Brexit, Farage, and the failure (in this regard) of so much of our homegrown media, in two minutes flat.

Not everyone appreciated it, obviously …

You tell ’em, @PaulReadGB!

Perhaps it would help if he listened to the whole thing.

Source @Channel4News