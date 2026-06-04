US bigots pride month

Maga Republicans launched Nuclear Family Month to dump on Pride Month, and the internet had no time for their petty bigotry – 21 top takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2026

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In the spirit of ‘But when is Straight Pride Month’, US Republicans have thrown their toys right out of the pram and launched Nuclear Family Month to try and overshadow LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Newsflash, bigots – a nuclear family is just a unit that consists of two parents and one or more children who live together… including same-sex couples.

The world’s most famous fifth-place swimmer, Riley Gaines, was on board – naturally.

As was this Texan’s single living brain cell.

Representative Andy Ogles said the quiet part out loud, then deleted it and blamed his comms team.

Tennessee’s Maga governor, Bill Lee, signed off on the pettiness in his state.

Good to see he has his priorities “straight”.

Outside of the Maga cult, people had no time for their nonsense.

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