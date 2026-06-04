Maga Republicans launched Nuclear Family Month to dump on Pride Month, and the internet had no time for their petty bigotry – 21 top takedowns

US bigots pride month

In the spirit of ‘But when is Straight Pride Month’, US Republicans have thrown their toys right out of the pram and launched Nuclear Family Month to try and overshadow LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Newsflash, bigots – a nuclear family is just a unit that consists of two parents and one or more children who live together… including same-sex couples.

The world’s most famous fifth-place swimmer, Riley Gaines, was on board – naturally.

In Tennessee, we recognize June as Nuclear Family Month. God was clear about His design for humanity, and I’m grateful to live in a state that celebrates and supports that foundation. pic.twitter.com/yjN00bMozr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 1, 2026

As was this Texan’s single living brain cell.

Happy Nuclear Family Month! All rainbow flags must be burned. We don't have time for that bullsht anymore. pic.twitter.com/8GbCCTOWkz — Opinionated Texan (@Texas_Opinions) June 3, 2026

Representative Andy Ogles said the quiet part out loud, then deleted it and blamed his comms team.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has now deleted his homophobic post which said “homosexuality has no place in America.” pic.twitter.com/iW6kXGLaWY — Politics & Poll Tracker (@PollTracker2024) June 2, 2026

Tennessee’s Maga governor, Bill Lee, signed off on the pettiness in his state.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a resolution designating June 2026 as Nuclear Family Month, instead of Pride month pic.twitter.com/kHqxyS67gh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 1, 2026

Good to see he has his priorities “straight”.

In an effort to combat Pride Month, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) has signed into law that June will be “Nuclear Family Month”. Do you think the people of Tennessee are glad that he is focused on this when is state is failing? Life expectancy: 46th

Poverty rate: 7th… pic.twitter.com/p8nrslLIip — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) June 1, 2026

Outside of the Maga cult, people had no time for their nonsense.

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This is lame as fuck lmao https://t.co/BMhLdXwiIq — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) June 1, 2026

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You fuckers think about gay people more than gay people think about gay people. https://t.co/bFzQOZfR3G — Joey Moser (@JoeyMoser83) June 3, 2026

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Nuclear family month? You mean A nuclear family that’s a foundational household unit consisting of two parents and their dependent children, living together under the same roof? Not exclusive to heterosexual couples? Hell yeah! Happy Pride y’all!! — The Feminist Homemaker (@FeministHomemak) June 2, 2026

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“ in my state there are only certain types of people that do certain things that I like that matter!” seems like Trump has made him very comfortable. Happy pride Tennessee! — Kort Griffy (@KortGriffy) June 2, 2026

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I’m so sick of this weak ass beta maga shit. Yes you are weak if you can’t let the lgbtq+ have a month to celebrate love. — Matie Nicholls (@MatieNicholls) June 2, 2026

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Honestly, such a strange way to rebuke pride… Because a nuclear family doesn’t exclude queer people. This is so dumb lol https://t.co/J71x4mJPRS — Michael O’Brien (@DrOBrienMD) June 3, 2026

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You know what's "God's design?" Loving your neighbor. Caring for the sick. Feeding the kids. Visiting the prisoners. Welcoming the immigrants. You know, all the stuff Bill Lee thinks is woke commie bullshit. https://t.co/UNKI3NaMlB — Warren (@swd2) June 1, 2026

9.

Hell no bozo, fuck off https://t.co/2deepHPEnQ — Michelle (Jax's wife) (@demonbellez44) June 3, 2026

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But gays for Trump told me republicans aren’t homophobic https://t.co/9KliNJJWBl — Cole (@thejcole21) June 1, 2026

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