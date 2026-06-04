US donald trump Marco rubio

Marco Rubio told Congress he hadn’t seen Trump sleeping, and Ted Lieu presented proof he was lying right to his face – 18 cheers to the rafters

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Secretary of State Marco Rubio found himself on the hook during Wednesday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, when Democratic congressman Ted Lieu tried to delve into the health issues of Donald Trump.

He asked Rubio about the president’s habit of napping at work.

Congressman Lieu wasn’t finished. He showed that other countries are laughing at Dozy Don.

He wasn’t pulling punches.

The internet enjoyed seeing Rubio corrected right to his face. Here’s how people reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2