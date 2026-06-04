Marco Rubio told Congress he hadn’t seen Trump sleeping, and Ted Lieu presented proof he was lying right to his face – 18 cheers to the rafters

US donald trump Marco rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio found himself on the hook during Wednesday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, when Democratic congressman Ted Lieu tried to delve into the health issues of Donald Trump.

He asked Rubio about the president’s habit of napping at work.

oh my goodness — Ted Lieu played Rubio a video of Trump sleeping while Rubio tried to talk to him during a cabinet meeting. Then this exchange happened: RUBIO: I've never seen him fall asleep LIEU: I'm gonna show you a video that shows you just lied to Congress *plays… pic.twitter.com/yccC9GcYoq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

Congressman Lieu wasn’t finished. He showed that other countries are laughing at Dozy Don.

RUBIO: The video you just showed me now he was not falling asleep LIEU: So you're lying again? You're lying to Congress, Secretary Rubio. Here's video from a French news channel mocking Trump for falling asleep at a Memorial Day ceremony. pic.twitter.com/6jqDmRZrUC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

He wasn’t pulling punches.

Lieu: Instead of holding North Korea style cabinet meetings where everyone kisses Trump’s ass, I’m going to ask you to come clean—there is something wrong with Trump. There’s a reason he keeps going to the hospital and they keep giving him cognitive tests. We have not seen him in… pic.twitter.com/xoJIL3SjjO — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

The internet enjoyed seeing Rubio corrected right to his face. Here’s how people reacted.

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Everyone in America has seen Donald Trump sleeping in meeting after meeting but Marco Rubio who sits next to him has never seen it. This is cult behavior. — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) June 3, 2026

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Never prouder of my Congressman. Get him, Ted. https://t.co/c6t9YflMCO — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 3, 2026

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LMAO WOW!!!! https://t.co/Vo62FDG9pj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 3, 2026

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He’s not sleeping.

He’s pining for the fjords.

Of Greenland. pic.twitter.com/uvdIHx1ahj — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) June 3, 2026

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Marco Rubio Tried To Defend Trump's Stamina. Instead, he may have raised more questions. Asked about reports concerning Trump's alertness, Rubio insisted the president doesn't sleep much at all. His evidence? "He's calling me at 2 in the morning." "He's calling me at 5 in… pic.twitter.com/37816oHaee — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 3, 2026

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Of course, he doesn't sleep on duty. pic.twitter.com/Lg5yHmreJp — Alli Olabisi (@AlliOlabisi5) June 3, 2026

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