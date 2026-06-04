Men have been sharing ‘the male equivalent of flowers’ as a gift – 17 gifts to cheer up the blokes in your life
Over on Reddit men have been sharing the ‘male equivalent’ of getting flowers as a gift.
Now very possibly the answer might just be flowers – you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate a bunch of daffs – but that wouldn’t make for a hugely enlightening exchange of ideas.
It all started when Jarvis7492 put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:
‘Men of Reddit – What is the male equivalent of flowers as a gift?’
Women of the internet, make note of these top answers. Also, we’re pretty sure women would appreciate quite a few of these (all of them) as well.
1.
‘My fiance leaves random “I love you” notes on my desk or scribbles it on a random page in my notepad and it really makes my day when I see it.’
-snapsbyluis
2.
‘A cookie.
‘Give you a cookie, got you a cookie.’
-iwouldhugwonderwoman
3.
‘My wife pets my hair while I rest my head on her chest.
‘There is nothing in the universe that makes me feel more at peace than that.’
-The5thEclipse
4.
‘Honestly, anything that is food/drink related or logical in its use. Like a 10mm socket or a sword.’
-FalseLights
5.
‘A very good sandwich.’
-Normal-Bird4584
6.
‘Banana bread’
-pippop2212
7.
‘Beef jerky or a small Lego set.’
-BlackwoodBear79
8.
‘A really nice pen.’
-Flupsy
9.
‘Back rub. Front rub. Peace and quiet.’
-cleevethagreat