Men have been sharing ‘the male equivalent of flowers’ as a gift – 17 gifts to cheer up the blokes in your life

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Over on Reddit men have been sharing the ‘male equivalent’ of getting flowers as a gift.

Now very possibly the answer might just be flowers – you don’t have to be a woman to appreciate a bunch of daffs – but that wouldn’t make for a hugely enlightening exchange of ideas.

It all started when Jarvis7492 put the following question to the good people of r/AskReddit:

‘Men of Reddit – What is the male equivalent of flowers as a gift?’

Women of the internet, make note of these top answers. Also, we’re pretty sure women would appreciate quite a few of these (all of them) as well.

1.

‘My fiance leaves random “I love you” notes on my desk or scribbles it on a random page in my notepad and it really makes my day when I see it.’

-snapsbyluis

2.

‘A cookie. ‘Give you a cookie, got you a cookie.’

-iwouldhugwonderwoman

3.

‘My wife pets my hair while I rest my head on her chest. ‘There is nothing in the universe that makes me feel more at peace than that.’

-The5thEclipse

4.

‘Honestly, anything that is food/drink related or logical in its use. Like a 10mm socket or a sword.’

-FalseLights

5.

‘A very good sandwich.’

-Normal-Bird4584

6.

‘Banana bread’

-pippop2212

7.

‘Beef jerky or a small Lego set.’

-BlackwoodBear79

8.

‘A really nice pen.’

-Flupsy

9.