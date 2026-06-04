People have been sharing what they miss the most about the early internet – 17 digital delights from a simpler time

Round Ups AskReddit

The internet has changed a lot over the years. Today YouTube and TikTok rule the online roost, but this wasn’t always the case.

If you’re old enough, you can likely remember the internet’s dial-up days. Prime_Advocate was curious to hear what people miss about this era, so they put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘Anyone who surfed the early web between 1995-2010. What’s the one website/app you still think about?’

Dancing baby gifs at the ready, here are the top replies…

1.

‘Flash games. Man, I miss Flash games.’

-The_drunken_Mick-732

2.

‘I miss when the internet felt like a giant playground instead of a handful of apps’

-Separate_Pattern8848

3.

‘MSN Messenger. Nothing since has matched that feeling of logging in and seeing who was online, custom statuses, and random late night chats.’

-SiagoBr

4.

‘Back in the 90s, finding a cool website really felt like a *discovery*. I miss that so much.’

-circuit_cultivator

5.

‘Winamp. The app really whipped the llama’s ass. Half my teenage years were spent downloading skins and organizing MP3s’

-Footbe4rd

6.

‘Stumble upon. It was a plug in for mozilla that randomly took you to a site based on a preselected list of interests and criteria. Could be literally anything sfw. ‘I watched Nausica of the Valley of the Wind for the first time through it. Was great.’

-Be_like_Rudiger

7.

‘Newgrounds.com ‘I was young and you could see nudity in a world were porn sites weren’t as accessible.’

-DifferentMud1010

8.

‘JoeCartoon ‘Albinoblacksheep ‘Homestarrunner ‘HamsterDance ‘Neopets ‘The thing that really sucks about this current iteration of the internet is that now there’s a few big websites and the rest is internet detritus. I miss the wild west days of the internet, when you could find some truly godless shit on a Geocities page with enough grit and determination.’

-UhOhFeministOnReddit

9.