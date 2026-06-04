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Rumours of Andrew Tate’s ‘swarm’ of fans in Moscow were greatly exaggerated, and the Community Note said it best

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 4th, 2026

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Andrew Tate and his pet brother Tristan are now in Moscow.

The pair, who are under investigation for crimes including human trafficking, in Romania and the UK, have apparently been invited to the country to promote Christian values. Andrew Tate is a convert to Islam, and not a great advert for anything that could be described as ‘values’ by any religion.

We’re not normally inclined to share the wit and wisdom of Ben Shapiro, but the man has a point.

An unofficial Tate brothers update account shared a clip of them arriving at their hotel, with a demonstrably false claim.

Community Notes was on hand to set the record straight.

The attached video shows Andrew Tate interacting with three fans outside a Moscow hotel, not "swarmed" which means a large group moving together.

Yep. Three fans isn’t considered a swarm, and the description had tweeters pointing and laughing.

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Murdered by Crayons had some killer sarcasm to add to the mix.

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Andrew Tate proudly announced that he’s off to Moscow and the internet got over-excited – just not for the same reason he did

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