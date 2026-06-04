Rumours of Andrew Tate’s ‘swarm’ of fans in Moscow were greatly exaggerated, and the Community Note said it best

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Andrew Tate and his pet brother Tristan are now in Moscow.

🚨JUST IN: The Tate Brothers have successfully landed in Moscow, where they were welcomed by a crowd of people 🔥🇷🇺 https://t.co/k47ieP2IWX pic.twitter.com/0ANDWoF4Gr — Neo (@Neo__Hq) June 2, 2026

The pair, who are under investigation for crimes including human trafficking, in Romania and the UK, have apparently been invited to the country to promote Christian values. Andrew Tate is a convert to Islam, and not a great advert for anything that could be described as ‘values’ by any religion.

We’re not normally inclined to share the wit and wisdom of Ben Shapiro, but the man has a point.

Ben Shapiro is surprised that, to promote Russian Christian heritage, the Kremlin invited Andrew Tate — a Muslim who is under investigation for sexual crimes across multiple countries. pic.twitter.com/ByeeYf3dgL — Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) June 3, 2026

An unofficial Tate brothers update account shared a clip of them arriving at their hotel, with a demonstrably false claim.

🚨🇷🇺 JUST IN: Andrew Tate was swarmed by fans while trying to enter his hotel in Moscow: pic.twitter.com/VSRMWzG2c1 — Neo (@Neo__Hq) June 3, 2026

Community Notes was on hand to set the record straight.

Yep. Three fans isn’t considered a swarm, and the description had tweeters pointing and laughing.

1.

3 people isn’t a swarm. That’s a group project. — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) June 3, 2026

2.

"swarmed by fans" and it's 3 teenagers https://t.co/NFyBbCuoyI — Andrei #20🕊️ (@mavericul) June 3, 2026

3.

🤣 Community Notes are not playing today. https://t.co/RqXxV2WAZd pic.twitter.com/MHOYVreTic — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) June 3, 2026

4.

That’s more of a stampede than a swarm. Do we know if there were any survivors? — TheRizzole (@slitsmoocher) June 3, 2026

5.

And, per usual, not a female on sight lol https://t.co/iHPRCo4KwC — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) June 3, 2026

6.

swarms just aren’t what they used to be. https://t.co/dkhX4Nq9Sa — kramerica industries (@hepimp) June 3, 2026

7.

"Swarmed" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 The number would literally have been zero if he hadn't paid 3 incels to show up. It doesn't get any more pathetic than this. — 🇩🇰🇺🇦 Viking Fella 🇬🇱🇪🇺 (@VikingNAFOFella) June 3, 2026

8.

Lol, gotta love the Community Note! 😂 https://t.co/5fDBsfoYPq — Kim Anti-NWO (@KimInParadise) June 4, 2026

9.

It's obvious that we have massively overrated the sophistication of Russian propagandists when their idea of swarming their pet e-celebs with fans entails them being nervously approached by three under-nourished private schoolboys. https://t.co/dFPwKX5TJ5 — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) June 3, 2026

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Its hardly The Beatles landing at JFK is it, soft lad? — Willie Stewart (@Lindsay04555896) June 3, 2026

13.

Look at this swarm of bees https://t.co/iqCSMhm98A pic.twitter.com/PDvyB4eKrK — Pat Whalen is blocked by @libs_ofchicago et al. 🌻 (@ThePatWhalen) June 3, 2026

14.

My friend group is bigger than this "swarm" of fans https://t.co/umlRnRNtUS — 400 year old Greenland Shark (@400yearoldShark) June 3, 2026

15.

There's just one person standing there and he looks uninterested, so why is this guy gesturing as if a mob is there?! Girl, please! pic.twitter.com/jb1IxIVki7 — Sterling (@GreenShades9) June 3, 2026

Murdered by Crayons had some killer sarcasm to add to the mix.

Whoa. No wonder he rolls with multiple security guards. — Murdered By Crayons 🖍️ (@CrayonMurders) June 3, 2026

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Andrew Tate proudly announced that he’s off to Moscow and the internet got over-excited – just not for the same reason he did

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